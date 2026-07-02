This Is the Most Natural-Looking Blush I’ve Found in More Than 20 Years of Testing

We might be moving away from the "clean girl" aesthetic, but it will forever be my go-to look—and naturally, I've always loved Refy for it. The brand has built its name on minimalism and healthy, natural-looking skin, and its new Water Blush is the latest proof of that ethos: a lighter, skin-like flush of buildable colour, inspired by K-beauty's cushion compacts and packed with skin-loving ingredients. I was instantly sold on the concept.

The Hype

These aren't Refy's first foray into blush—they launched Cream Blush previously, and the difference is telling. Cream Blush is buttery and radiant; Water Blush is thinner, more like watercolour paint, delivering a fresher, dewier, more natural finish. It's the formulation I'd call genuinely universal—it suits pretty much every skin type and looks the most like real, flushed skin, whereas Cream Blush isn't necessarily one for oily skin types.

What's also special about the formulation is the skincare credentials baked in—it's designed to refresh, hydrate and fortify the skin as you wear it. In an independent study, 94% of users said their skin felt instantly hydrated after use. Green tea water brings the cooling, refreshing hit of hydration, while ceramides lock in moisture and strengthen the skin barrier, keeping the blush looking fresh all day long.

The Application

(Image credit: @alifewithfrills)

REFY recommend that you use their Duo 2.0 Brush to apply this, or your fingers. I have, of course, tried it multiple different ways, including with a beauty blender sponge, and I can confirm that using the REFY Duo 2.0 Brush does make the blushes look their best and gives the most diffused finish. It’s also the easiest way to apply them. Having the two ends means that you can apply the colour with the angled end, then use the larger, fluffier end to spread it out and blend (without accidentally adding more colour). Very little blending is required with these, and they almost fuse with the skin to look seamless.

The Verdict

REFY Water Blush in Acai Before & After (Image credit: @alifewithfrills

I can't fault the formulation. It's a proper skincare-makeup hybrid (all the best products are), and the cushion delivery means that watery texture gets dispensed and applied in a controlled way, rather than ending up everywhere at once. The result is a flattering, soft-focus finish with just the right amount of dew.

That's backed up by the data: in an independent study, 94% of users said their skin looked dewier and fresher after use. Mine certainly did. They're also brilliantly buildable, so you can layer on as much as you like without tipping into overdone territory.

As someone who works out daily, I appreciate how breathable these are—I've exercised with just this and a concealer on, and my complexion looks brighter and more even without any worry about clogged pores. They're so lightweight and natural-looking, yet surprisingly long-lasting—you can wear these all day, and when they do fade, they fade evenly.