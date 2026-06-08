If you’re chasing that elusive Parisian sweet spot—somewhere intimate yet polished, central yet calm—Padam Hôtel is for you. Tucked on a discreet street in the 16th arrondissement, just minutes from the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Élysées, this boutique hotel is a quietly chic Paris bolthole perfect for a quick city break, or, in my case, a base during Paris Fashion Week. With early starts and late returns, finding a hotel that is both stylish and well located is always essential. For my full review of the hotel, plus tips if you do decide to stay, keep scrolling…

The Vibe

(Image credit: Hotel Padam Paris)

Small enough to feel like a well-kept secret, Padam trades grand-hotel theatrics for something softer and more contemporary. Housed in a beautiful Haussmann-style red-brick building—a classic example of traditional Parisian architecture—it sits with quiet elegance on the street. If you’re a fan of Soho House interiors, the mid-century wood finishes, bouclé sofas, and earthy marble bathrooms will be pleasing to the eye. Most importantly, it feels instantly calming after a day navigating the city’s intensity.

The Rooms

(Image credit: Hotel Padam Paris)

Padam Hôtel’s rooms blend contemporary Parisian style with understated elegance. Neutral tones, subtle pops of colour, and sculptural lighting create a calm, refined feel. Though compact, they’re thoughtfully designed, with plenty of natural light and sleek marble bathrooms. The result is a quiet, comfortable retreat that feels polished, intimate, and distinctly boutique. I stayed in a Junior Suite, complete with a desk area for late-night editing and ample wardrobe space—a must during Paris Fashion Week.

The Location

(Image credit: Hotel Padam Paris)

This is where Padam really shines. Set in a polished yet relatively peaceful pocket of the 16th arrondissement, it’s within walking distance of major landmarks, with metro stations like George V close by—making it easy to dip in and out of the city while still enjoying a quieter, more residential feel. This is by far the reason why I would book this hotel again.

The Facilities

(Image credit: Hotel Padam Paris)

For a boutique hotel, the offering is surprisingly well-rounded. There’s a small fitness space and a hammam—ideal for unwinding post-sightseeing or, in my case, after a busy day of back-to-back fashion shows—as well as a cosy restaurant serving classic French cuisine, perfect for early morning breakfasts or a quiet meal at the end of the day. On evenings when I returned to the hotel later, there’s also a great Italian restaurant just a two-minute walk away.

The Verdict

Padam Hôtel is a quietly confident addition to Paris’s boutique scene: stylish without being showy, central without being chaotic. It won’t suit those craving sprawling suites or palatial grandeur, but for design-conscious travellers who value location, comfort and a sense of calm, I would recommend it without a doubt.

Marie Claire verdict: A polished, intimate base for a chic Paris city break—best booked with a room upgrade for that extra breathing space.

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