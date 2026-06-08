Easy Escapes: The Padam Hôtel Is a Quietly Chic Paris Bolthole for a Quick City Break
A refined 16th arrondissement hideaway with unbeatable access to Paris’s most iconic sights
If you’re chasing that elusive Parisian sweet spot—somewhere intimate yet polished, central yet calm—Padam Hôtel is for you. Tucked on a discreet street in the 16th arrondissement, just minutes from the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Élysées, this boutique hotel is a quietly chic Paris bolthole perfect for a quick city break, or, in my case, a base during Paris Fashion Week. With early starts and late returns, finding a hotel that is both stylish and well located is always essential. For my full review of the hotel, plus tips if you do decide to stay, keep scrolling…
The Vibe
Small enough to feel like a well-kept secret, Padam trades grand-hotel theatrics for something softer and more contemporary. Housed in a beautiful Haussmann-style red-brick building—a classic example of traditional Parisian architecture—it sits with quiet elegance on the street. If you’re a fan of Soho House interiors, the mid-century wood finishes, bouclé sofas, and earthy marble bathrooms will be pleasing to the eye. Most importantly, it feels instantly calming after a day navigating the city’s intensity.
The Rooms
Padam Hôtel’s rooms blend contemporary Parisian style with understated elegance. Neutral tones, subtle pops of colour, and sculptural lighting create a calm, refined feel. Though compact, they’re thoughtfully designed, with plenty of natural light and sleek marble bathrooms. The result is a quiet, comfortable retreat that feels polished, intimate, and distinctly boutique. I stayed in a Junior Suite, complete with a desk area for late-night editing and ample wardrobe space—a must during Paris Fashion Week.
The Location
This is where Padam really shines. Set in a polished yet relatively peaceful pocket of the 16th arrondissement, it’s within walking distance of major landmarks, with metro stations like George V close by—making it easy to dip in and out of the city while still enjoying a quieter, more residential feel. This is by far the reason why I would book this hotel again.
The Facilities
For a boutique hotel, the offering is surprisingly well-rounded. There’s a small fitness space and a hammam—ideal for unwinding post-sightseeing or, in my case, after a busy day of back-to-back fashion shows—as well as a cosy restaurant serving classic French cuisine, perfect for early morning breakfasts or a quiet meal at the end of the day. On evenings when I returned to the hotel later, there’s also a great Italian restaurant just a two-minute walk away.
The Verdict
Padam Hôtel is a quietly confident addition to Paris’s boutique scene: stylish without being showy, central without being chaotic. It won’t suit those craving sprawling suites or palatial grandeur, but for design-conscious travellers who value location, comfort and a sense of calm, I would recommend it without a doubt.
Marie Claire verdict: A polished, intimate base for a chic Paris city break—best booked with a room upgrade for that extra breathing space.
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Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 16 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new fashion repositioning and content strategy. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.