Meet The Waterfront Boston Location That Feels Like a Calm City Reset

Walk into the vast, marble-floored lobby at the Boston Intercontinental, and you know pretty quickly that you're going to be well looked after. A fire roars in the fireplace, modern monochrome artwork adorns the walls, and travellers sink into plush, low-slung sofas everywhere you look.

While a lot of Boston's hotels sit in the very heart of the city and right in the centre of the hustle and bustle, the Intercontinental is tucked away in a quieter part and on the harbour front. The hotel occupies a prime position between the Financial District and the Seaport. All of Boston's must-try attractions are walkable, and everything is within your reach.

The location in and of itself is beautiful. On the warmer days of our trip, we spent our mornings strolling along the harbour walk, and our evenings enjoying a drink on the terrace overlooking the famous Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum, a series of replica ships that commemorate the city's history and one of its most significant sites.

But this Intercontinental has far more on offer than just its location and views. Despite pretty sizeable conference facilities and a reputation for being a business base, it strikes a rare balance: polished enough for business travellers, yet characterful enough to appeal to leisure guests.

For more on the Boston Intercontinental's facilities - a unique waterfront location, spa facilities, and modern interiors despite a historical setting - plus why I'd recommend it for your next Stateside stay, keep scrolling.

Boston Intercontinental: "Tranquil, modern charm on the historic waterfront"

The vibes

Despite my preconceptions of the chain as a hotel exclusively designed for those on business trips or conferences, the Intercontinental is friendly, welcoming and unpretentious - a far cry from the corporate vibes of other chain hotels.

Attentive, welcoming staff and a warm, relaxed ambience set the tone - you feel instantly at ease and at home in the light-dappled lobby. With floor-to-ceiling windows, marble, and polished stone covering the floors and ceilings, the interiors are contemporary without feeling cold. Centred on calming, neutral tones, the colour palette centres on soft creams, warm woods and brushed metallic accents, making the space feel considered and modern.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At certain angles, you can see right through to the rippling water which runs alongside you, reminding you that you're in Boston. Top tip, too: do make sure to try the river taxis, which drop you right outside the hotel and offer a more adventurous way to explore the city.

A post shared by InterContinental Boston (@intercontinentalboston) A photo posted by on

The rooms

The hotel has 424 rooms in total, with many offering floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning views, especially as the sun sets in the evening.

Our room is notably spacious - ours had two double beds, a lounge area, a desk, and a bathroom with a bathtub, two sinks, and a shower. Plush bathrobes, marble interiors, and BYREDO bath amenities in my favourite “Bal d’Afrique” scent add to the luxe, elevated feel.

If you're a member of Club InterContinental, there's a spacious lounge on the twelfth floor which has private dining, workspaces and drinks options - we enjoyed light bites, coffees and a few glasses of wine here over the course of our stay.

A post shared by InterContinental Boston (@intercontinentalboston) A photo posted by on

The food

There are three different restaurants on site, meaning you're really spoilt for choice and have plenty to choose from every day. We mainly eat at Matria, a Northern Italian-inspired restaurant which has a waterfront terrace and fresh, seasonal menus. As we were in Boston during the Boston Marathon weekend, they put on a specific "Runners Menu" on the Sunday evening, which included plenty of fresh salads, tomato pasta iterations, protein sources, and garlic breads.

The food ticks all of the right boxes - dinners are fresh and flavourful, and the breakfast buffet is extensive but expertly cooked. I enjoy porridge with Greek yoghurt and fresh berries one day, and scrambled eggs and sourdough the next. You can also order from the à la carte menu and enjoy American staples, the waffles being a standout highlight (when in the US, right?).

Perhaps surprisingly, the bar, Bar Fellini, is buzzing every night, which I'm sure was aided by the fact that we stayed over the marathon weekend. An Italian aperitivo-style cocktail bar that sits in the heart of the hotel radiates a more intimate, evening-vibe - we enjoyed a glass of champagne here after the race.

There's also a speakeasy-style cocktail bar, the Loyall Counting Room, inspired by Boston’s colonial history. My top tip? I'd highly recommend getting breakfast room service, if you can - it was one of the highlights of our trip. Think eggs over easy, crispy-as-anything Turkey bacon and thick, fluffy pancakes.

A post shared by ALWAYS HUNGRY BOSTON (@alwayshungry.boston) A photo posted by on

The amenities

There are ample amenities on site - a spa, sauna, swimming pool, and spacious, well-equipped gym with all the equipment you could need for a good workout. There's also a full-service spa and treatment options, if you'd like to book in some dedicated downtime. Wellness isn't an afterthought here; it's baked into your trip.

Of course, there are also the conference and event facilities throughout the hotel, should you be travelling for business, not pleasure - but the staff do an excellent job of maintaining the hotel feels elevated and friendly, rather than overly corporate.

As with most high-end hotels, a concierge is on hand with recommendations for during your stay, so do check in if you're unsure on an itinerary for your trip.

One of my favourite amenities was the simplest, though; the direct access to the Boston Harborwalk for morning runs and waterfront strolls.

A post shared by InterContinental Boston (@intercontinentalboston) A photo posted by on

The need to knows

Stay at the Boston Intercontinental from around £250 a night, depending on the season. 510 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02210, United States, ihg.com.