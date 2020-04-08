A virtual Titanic quiz is happening tonight and here’s how to get involved

As we adjust to life on lockdown as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, many of us are turning to our favourite books, box sets and films when the working day is done.

Harry Potter fans are being treated to a magical online exhibition courtesy of the British Library and JK Rowling has announced a new wizarding platform for Potterheads. A Friends version of Cards Against Humanity is now available for anyone who wants to combine their love of games with their love of the show. And anyone who needs the comfort of a classic can turn to Disney+.

But now there’s something for Titanic fans – and it is exciting.

At 8pm on Wednesday 8th April 2020, entertainment company Pop Up Princesses – which supplies entertainment for theatre productions, parties and hotels – is running a free Titanic quiz on Facebook Live.

If you want to get involved, all you need to do is go to their Facebook page, grab a notebook and pen and get ready to show off your knowledge.

So if you’ve watched the film approximately 4,250,492 times and can recite the entire script word for word, you’ll be in for a proper treat.

The company wrote on social media: ‘We are doing a FREE and LIVE Titanic quiz THIS Wednesday at 8pm! For any die hard fans out there (we know you’re out there…COME ABOUT) this is the quiz for you!

‘See you on Wednesday at 8pm.’

They finished it off with the iconic quote: ‘I put the diamond in the coat. I PUT THE COAT ON HER!’

Which is, quite frankly, just excellent.

Will you be the king of the (quiz) world? Only one way to find out…