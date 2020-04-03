The British Library is now sharing their Harry Potter exhibition online

This week, J.K Rowling announced that she is launching a brand new Harry Potter project – an online platform to keep you entertained that will feature ‘special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well as those already familiar with the wizarding world.’

And now, in news we absolutely needed, the British Library is bringing their Harry Potter exhibition straight to your living room.

It first appeared in 2017 to celebrate Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone‘s 20th birthday, and while we can’t head to the famous London library to see it right now they’ve decided to bring back the exhibition as an online experience so that you can enjoy it from the comfort of your sofa.

The exhibition includes some very cool bits and pieces that Potterheads will adore, from the book synopsis that J.K Rowling’ first sent to publishers, as well as her original sketch of Hogwarts and videos from lead curator Julian Henson.

You can also learn how to study like a wizard and explore ancient texts from the magical world like the Ripley Scroll which has the recipe for creating the philosopher’s stone.

You can find the exhibit here through Google Arts & Culture and it’s available whenever you feel the need to inject some magic into your life – whether that’s during your working from home lunch break, before you go to sleep, or on the weekends as a little end of the week treat.

And if that’s not enough for you, Potterhead, the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey experience is now available as a virtual ride – so you can pretend you’re at Universal Studios instead of sat in the living room.

So what are you waiting for?