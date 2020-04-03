JK Rowling has just launched an exciting new Harry Potter project

If you’re a Harry Potter fan currently in isolation, you’ve probably started re-reading the books and watching the films on repeat as soon as you’ve finished work. And why not? We all need some magic in our lives right now, and what a better way to spend our evenings in than transporting yourself to the wizarding world.

Potterheads on lockdown are also able to take a virtual ride through the Hogwarts castle thanks to this epic video from UndercoverTourist.com which documents the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey experience at Universal Studios in the US. The perfect way to spend your working from home lunch break, we’d say…

But that’s not all.

JK Rowling has revealed that she is launching a new online platform for Harry Potter fans which promises to bring ‘magical treats’ to keep kids and parents entertained during the lockdown.

Enter: Harry Potter At Home.

The author tweeted: ‘Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch .’

The site will feature ‘special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well as those already familiar with the wizarding world. We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!

‘For over 20 years now, Hogwarts has been an escape for all – for readers and fans, young and old. During the strange times we now find ourselves in, we want to welcome you back to Hogwarts, where you will find a friendly retreat for you and your family.’

If you don’t have a Pottermore account already, you’ll need to create a new one for the site. You’ll have access to news from Wizarding World team, lots of quizzes and even an archive to ‘explore the inner workings of the wizarding world with a collection of writing from J.K. Rowling.’

Enjoy!