We Just Got a Huge Update About Celebrity Traitors Before the Show Has Even Aired

The Traitors is one of the most talked-about shows of the year, with the third season concluding in January. And with the reality show proving more popular than ever, the BBC has even commissioned a spin-off celebrity version, with the highly-anticipated release set to air this autumn.

The premise of Celebrity Traitors will remain the same - seeing 19 contestants go head to head, with two secret teams ('Faithfuls' and 'Traitors') working against each other to eliminate players for the £120,000 prize pot. And as is tradition, the series will once more be fronted by iconic host Claudia Winkleman, with the filming already said to have wrapped at the infamous Ardross Castle, in the Scottish Highlands.

The difference this season is of course the star-studded line-up, featuring major celebrity names from Stephen Fry, Paloma Faith and Alan Carr, to Kate Garraway, Charlotte Church and Tom Daley.

And despite initial concerns over how a celebrity spin-off would work, the upcoming instalment is said to have "exceeded [the producers'] wildest expectations."

In fact, this week saw a surprising Celebrity Traitors update, as the highly-anticipated show was renewed for a second season before its release.

“They haven’t seen the viewer reaction yet but bosses have watched early edits of the first series now that filming has wrapped and it’s exceeded all their wildest expectations,” a source reported to The Sun. “They are thrilled with it and hastily commissioned another run.”

The producers are looking for “even bigger A-listers than the first series,” the source went on to add. “They have their work cut out for them but stars are clamouring to head to the castle, so it shouldn’t be too difficult. This is the show they all want to be on.”

A specific release date for Celebrity Traitors has not yet been announced, but it is expected to air in autumn.

We will continue to update this story.