The best box sets to watch right now for the ultimate TV binge

Looking for your next Netflix obsession? Step right up

Not to put too fine a point on it, but let’s just say that now is as good a time as any to work your way through the best box sets ever.

Thanks to technology, it’s rare that we have to wait a whole week to tune in to the next instalment of our current TV addiction. (But when we do, you can bet we’re impatient as hell about it.)

That said, because we’re now so spoilt for choice we sometimes just. Can’t. Pick. One. That’s why we’ve compiled an exhaustive list of the best box sets to stream now, for you to watch alone or during your next Netflix party screening.

Best box sets on Netflix

If you don’t have Netflix, now’s a great time to take out a subscription for arguably the world’s most popular subscription streaming service. Here’s a few of its highlights, box set-wise.

As the most expensive TV show ever made, this one would be worth watching for the incredible costumes and set design alone; the attention to detail is nothing short of incredible. But The Crown is a gripping look at the life of our Queen Elizabeth II and her family over the decades, from before she ascended the throne and her coronation, to nearer the present date. Even if you know how the stories pan out, you’ll be glued to your screen every step of the way.

Inspired by various 80s cult sci-fi shows and movies, Stranger Things takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Starring Winona Rider and some seriously talented child actors, the first series begins with the mysterious disappearance of a young boy, Will Byers. As his friends investigate, things start to get pretty creepy, in the supernatural way… Best not to watch this one alone at night time if you’re easily spooked.

When Piper is sentenced to jail for drug-related money laundering 10 years earlier, she trades life with her fiancé for a minimum-security prison in Connecticut. Seven seasons and thousands of orange jumpsuits later and – well, you’ll obviously have to watch to find out how it all pans out. While Piper’s is the overarching storyline, each episode focuses on one of the many inmate’s personal lives and what, exactly, landed them behind bars. It’s addictive viewing.

A reboot of the early naughties Bravo hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the new Fab Five help to improve the lives of a variety of individuals, from giving their homes a fresh look, to fashion and grooming hacks and teaching them how to cook. It’s joyful, uplifting and at times an emotional rollercoaster – be sure you have the tissues to hand, OK?

Forcing everyone to question why your friend decided to study chemistry at university, Breaking Bad follows middle-aged high school teacher Walter White. After a lung cancer diagnosis leads to panic about his finances, he finds the most logical solution: manufacturing crystal meth one of his former students. In a camper van. Because nothing could go wrong there…

A modern day telenovella, our story begins with a mix up at the doctor’s office when a young, Catholic, Latina woman – who also happens to be waiting ’til marriage – is artificially inseminated. Throw in a mysterious crime lord wreaking havoc in Miami, witty narrator and one big ass love triangle, and you get Jane the Virgin. It’s lighthearted and far-fetched (in the best way possible) and won’t be able to help yourself cracking a smile.

Best box sets on Sky

Not everyone is lucky enough to have access to Sky, but if you do, your pool of box set goldmines to choose from is even wider. Below are a few of the top picks that Sky Box Sets has to offer.

Set in the fantasy land of Westeros, Game of Thrones follows several families and their fight to sit on the infamous Iron Throne. It’s pretty violent at times and with a lot of nudity (sometimes there’s violence and nudity), but there’s a reason it’s got thousands of die-hard fans. All eight seasons are available to watch now, so you won’t have to wait years to find out how it all ends like they did.

One for all the vampire lovers out there, True Blood is a kind of sultrier, sexier version of all the other supernatural teen dramas. Set in modern day Louisiana, our story begins when bartender Sookie – who, by the way, can read other people’s minds – discovers that vampires live in her town.

Best box sets on Now TV

Adapted from Margaret Attwood’s book of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian future where, under the new totalitarian regime, women have been stripped of varying degrees of freedom. Fertility rates have nosedived and fertile ‘fallen women’, known as handmaids, are forced into life as child-bearing concubines. The series follows Offred (formerly June), a handmaid who hopes to one day be reunited with her husband and daughter. It’s terrifying and gripping in equal measure.

The brilliant Amy Poehler stars as a mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope, who works at the Parks and Recreation Department of Pawnee, Indiana. Trying to improve her town by turning an abandoned construction site into a community park, Leslie attempts to navigate the politics in place, providing pure comedy gold. If you’re not on Now TV, this one’s also available on Amazon Prime.

Written by and starring the hilarious Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project follows a talented by slightly neurotic doctor on her quest to find true love against the backdrop of busy New York. Think of it as the modern-day, American version of Bridget Jones’s Diary, if you will.

Best box sets on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime doesn’t stop at next day delivery, folks. There’s a whole world of TV shows to binge out there (and even more you can download and rent or buy).

If you like medical mysteries there’s House, comedy then you have Scrubs, but Grey’s Anatomy is probably the classic medical drama. Sure, you may wonder how on earth some of those things could happen to the same group of people but if you love drama, Grey’s really is dramatic television at its best. We’re now 16 seasons in, so this one will keep you busy a wee while. Shonda Rhimes is also the brain box behind Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder and Private Practice, just to give you a bit more food for thought.

Ever wondered what a zombie apocalypse would look like? The Walking Dead is *hopefully* as close as we’ll ever get to it actually happening. The show follows police officer Rick Grimes (yes, that is the guy from Love Actually) and a group of survivors making their way across America in search of somewhere safe to make their home. You know, away from all the zombies. It’s incredible tense, nail-biting stuff.

The ultimate superhero in everyone’s book (or, er, TV), Buffy was a fast-moving series of quick witted one liners, high school friendships and improbably terrifying vampires. Whether you were all about Angel or more into Spike, Buffy was way ahead of its time – in everything except for the CGI, that is. And it’s worth watching for the ’90s hairstyles alone.

