FestEVIL is a drive-thru horror maze for anyone who loves a scare

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Anyone who loves the spooky season will be preparing themselves for Halloween already, whether it’s practicing the best Halloween makeup tutorials, forcing your household to play the Hocus Pocus boardgame or dressing your pet up in the Disney Halloween clothing range (matching dog jumpers, yes please).

But if you want something that’s going to terrify you way more than the usual film list, how about an immersive horror maze that you can’t escape from?

Well, FestEVIL – a drive-thru scare experience – is coming to the UK in October, and it sounds utterly petrifying.

Situated in Wrexham, North Wales, hopes to amp up the fear while you sit in your car and enjoy (not sure if that’s the right word) the thrill of ‘twisted creatures and unexpected scares’. You’ll be driving to the horror hotspots to witness some of the most terrifying scenes from your favourite scary movies complete with creepy actors and special effects, which will ‘scare the hell out of you’.

You may also need to find a carwash afterwards as you may find your motor splashed with fake blood.

To comply with government guidelines on social distancing, the event is contactless.

If you’re tempted to buy a ticket, they go on sale today here and prices start at £12.50 per car with a 16+ age limit.

A warning: organisers have admitted it’s ‘not for the faint hearted’.

There’s no way out once you enter, and ‘no matter how scary you cannot leave the event early’.

Yikes.