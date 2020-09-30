You can now stay in this magical cottage and it’s perfect for Potterheads

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Potterheads have been kept busy during the lockdown with a virtual Harry Potter escape room, 3,000 piece Harry Potter puzzles and the audiobooks of celebrities narrating The Philosopher’s Stone.

But now restrictions have eased and many people are booking staycations, guess what? There’s now availability at a Harry Potter inspired cottage – so you can start planning your next getaway.

The North Shire in Liverton, North Yorkshire, has a number of cottages fit for wizarding world folk and muggles alike. From cottages that emulate the Gryffindor Common Room to one for the Grounds Keepers (aka the Hagrid fans), you’ll be absolutely spoilt for choice.

Their dorm room is available for groups of six with single four poster beds and a huge fire place to keep you warm as the temperatures dip. There are also stained glass windows and flickering candles for that extra dollop of magic.

As it’s self catering, there’s a kitchen to whip up your favourite spellbinding suppers, and a private bathroom with a gold double sink and ‘a very special surprise feature’.

There’s a minimum booking of two nights, and prices start at £300.

If you’d rather a generally magical holiday, the Grounds Keepers cottage has two bedrooms and includes a beautiful brass free standing bath, as well as a living room with medieval turrets and stained glass windows to replicate the gothic feel of your favourite wizarding tales.

The doorway is also lit by lanterns and there are stunning views as it’s surrounded by green fields that will take you to views of the Yorkshire coast. Wonderful.

Obviously, it’s going to get booked up *very* quickly – no surprises there – so if you want to stay at this dreamy Harry Potter inspired accommodation you’ll have to secure your spot ASAP.

So come on, what are you waiting for? Get booking!