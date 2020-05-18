A virtual Harry Potter escape room exists for anyone who needs a bit of magic right now

Harry Potter fans have been keeping busy during the lockdown – and not just by re-reading the books and bingeing on the films. Daniel Radcliffe is narrating the stories alongside various other celebs, a Harry Potter puzzle exists and there are 3,000 pieces to keep you entertained, and J. K. Rowling has given fans a glimpse of her epic library.

And if you want to fill your evenings with even more magical fun, a Harry Potter escape room is the perfect way to unwind from the comfort of your own sofa.

The experience has been created by the Peters Township Public Library in Pennsylvania, and we’re certain it’s going to prove very popular among all the witches and wizards out there.

So what happens? You’ll find yourself in the first year of Hogwarts (regardless of whether or not you ever received your acceptance letter) having your future school career mapped out by the Sorting Hat. There will of course be an epic banquet, followed by a much-needed snooze in your new common room.

However, before you climb into your four poster bed, the house prefect will explain that there’s something you need to do before you can get settled.

The description reads: ‘As you head into the cozy room, the house prefect announces that you have a fun team building activity to complete before you get too settled into your new digs. The house prefect tells you about a new muggle trend where they lock themselves in rooms and have to answer puzzles to get out – no magic at all.

‘Next thing you know, the room is completely dark and you hear a door slam.’

Dundundun!

So if you think you’ve got what it takes, click on the link above and see if you can navigate your way through the wizarding world.