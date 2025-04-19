The joy of slowing down—why a trip to Diani should be your next family escape

Colours were everywhere: on faces, arms, and coating hair. Music was loud. Energy and excitement were through the roof. If you’ve ever been to a Holi celebration then you’ll know just how much energy and excitement there is. It was the final day of a four-day, big indian beach wedding—a fitting way to end a celebration of love. But, the wedding was just the beginning. Of course, celebrating the love and union of a family member was the main goal, but what came after was equally important. A chance to spend quality time with loved ones.

We were finally together—the family on holiday. The last time we did this was over 25 years ago. And, after a few days of being on the go—jam packed with ceremonies, drinking, dancing and enough belly laughter to make your abs hurt—we wanted to spend another week having some R&R and family time.

Don’t get me wrong, I love hotels. I’ve stayed in some of the best hotels in the world (and some I’d rather forget). I love nothing more than not having to worry about anything, really. You can’t deny the allure of room service, dimly lit bars and a spot of people-watching, but there are times when space and freedom reign supreme. Times when having something, or somewhere, more personal is ideal. Something that allowed us to cook together, laugh late into the night, and feel as if we were truly ‘home’, all whilst on holiday. And so, the idea of booking an Airbnb came to life—a house large enough for multiple generations, where everyone could have their own space, yet still come together.

An Oasis in the middle of Diani Beach

Scrolling through listing pages is my forte. I can trawl through hundreds of bags, shoes—you name it—until I find the perfect one. So, I approached finding the perfect place with the same gusto. We were already in the perfect location, Diani Beach in Kenya, and because the last few days were busy, we didn’t really get a chance to explore the area. So, naturally, staying put, and not wasting time travelling around was the plan.

After defining the criteria—en-suite rooms, a pool, air conditioning, great interiors, to name a few, and a rigorous selection process, on the second page of Airbnb's Guest Favourites homes, I found the one. Set in a gated community and amongst Diani’s lush greenery, our choice for the trip, Manola House had it all: a sprawling private oasis, complete with inviting pool, outdoor lounging spots and beautifully furnished bedrooms—it promised both luxury and intimacy that we craved.

Stepping into the villa, we were greeted by contemporary interiors mixed with touches of Swahili design.The pool glistened invitingly thanks to the beaming Kenyan sun and was flanked by sun loungers; while the air-conditioned en-suite bedrooms added to the sense of being spoiled—every detail had been carefully considered. The spacious, fully-equipped kitchen made us feel we were staying at a five-star resort rather than a rental.

Not that we needed to get accustomed to the appliances, mind. The crowning jewel of the stay is that the villa has the option to come with a private chef. An option that I couldn’t recommend enough. We gathered around the dining table each night, eagerly awaiting what was to come. We’d plan the meals each morning, with Saidi, our personal chef, calling a local fisherman to see what the catch of the day was. He’d turn up 30 minutes later with an array of delights: on day one, we were to choose between a very large snapper and some gigantic prawns (that came in just shy of £35) on day two, it was crabs and salmon (around £40). By day three, we were happy to let Saidi take the wheel. From the seafood feasts to the delicately spiced curries, Saidi transformed every meal into a culinary adventure. Holiday meal times are always a highlight, but these even more so: meal times became cherished moments of laughter, conversation and discovery.

Getting out to explore Diani

While the villa was a haven in itself, Diani Beach was waiting to be explored. Each morning started with a walk along the beach, which offered powdery white sands as far as the eye could see and clear blue waters of the Indian Ocean inviting us in. If adventure is your thing, water sports (snorkelling, kitesurfing and jet skis) are just around the corner—we tried the facilities at the Neptune Hotel. If a bouji beach day is more your vibe, then head to the Nomad Beach restaurant and hotel where you can plough through bottles of rosé and eat fresh spicy tuna tostadas before lounging on the beach. Peppered throughout the main road that runs all the way down Diani Beach, you’ll find vibrant markets where local artisans showcase their crafts.

Perhaps the greatest joy of staying in the villa was the time it gave us to bond as a family. It’s those in between days that are the unsung heroes: the ones where all you have to do is navigate between the pool and the lounger. When you get to listen to your nieces telling you stories about school: who’s the crush, what’s hip, what’s the 4-1-1. Or maybe it’s sitting at the dinner table on the patio and before you know it, you’ve spent several hours chatting and reconnecting.

It also offered something we didn’t expect—a complete break from our tech-heavy lives. Aside from using them for directions, we found ourselves free of our phones and instead, being drawn to the beauty around us and the deep conversations we rarely have time for back home. No doom scrolling here. Evenings were spent coming together to play board games, recount the day’s adventures and simply enjoy being in each other’s company, with nothing but the sound of the ocean and the rustling of palm trees.

On reflection

Looking back, we realized just how different this experience was from a typical hotel stay. The flexibility of an Airbnb allowed us to tailor our days as we wished, unlike the rigidity of some hotel schedules. This home was our space and that freedom transformed the trip into something truly special.

As we packed our bags to head home, we weren’t just taking back souvenirs, but a collection of cherished memories. Diani had given us the perfect backdrop to reconnect, laugh and create bonds that would last for a lifetime. For us, this trip was more than just a holiday—it was a celebration of family, and the joy that comes from experiencing life's beauty together.