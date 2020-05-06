Daniel Radcliffe narrating the Philosopher’s Stone is the Harry Potter news we need right now

As well as giving us a sneaky glimpse of her epic library, J. K. Rowling announced the launch of a new Harry Potter project, an online platform for fans which promises to bring ‘magical treats’ to keep kids and parents entertained during the lockdown.

And it seems that one of those magical treats is a host of famous faces narrating Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Daniel Radcliffe, who plays the teenage wizard in the films, will be voicing chapter one, The Boy Who Lived, and at 25 minutes long it’s the perfect way to break up your day.

And he’s not the only one. Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne are also reading chapters as part of the Harry Potter At Home initiative.

All seventeen chapters of the first book in the series will be released, and we’ll be treated to a chapter a week.

The news was announced on the Wizarding World Instagram account, alongside a video of the celebrities introducing themselves from their homes during lockdown.

The caption reads: ‘Surprise! We’ve got a treat for you… From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.

‘And to start us off with Chapter One: ‘The Boy Who Lived’ we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator… That’s not all! Over the coming weeks, we’re going to be joined by other familiar faces reading all 17 chapters of Philosopher’s/Sorcerer’s Stone.’

You can watch the videos here.

So if you were planning on re-reading the Harry Potter books anyway, why not watch the first book of the series being read to you by a bunch of famous faces?

That’s your lunch breaks sorted.