Looking for a clitoral suction vibrator? Then this might be the toy for you.

Similar to the infamous Hitachi Magic Wand sex toy made famous by SATC‘s Samantha, Womanizer toys have made a bit of a name for themselves over the last decade or so.

Why? Because, among other claims to fame, they’re the first brand to use trademarked “pleasure air technology,” an innovative flicker sensation that replaces your standard vibration.

So when popular retailer Lovehoney collaborated with the company to launch their very own Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 clitoral suction vibrator, we got our in-house sex expert to try it ASAP.

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40’s Pros:

Non-numbing

Large suction head

Can lead to multiple orgasms

Large and easy-to-use buttons

Replacement parts

USB rechargeable

Skin-safe materials

Lightweight and easy to hold

Waterproof

Easy to clean

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40’s Cons:

External use only

No storage bag so easy to lose parts as a result.

New to my sex toy reviews? My name’s Ness Cooper and I’m a sex expert with ten years of experience. I’m a clinical sexologist, intimacy coach and sex toy reviewer, too, and my main aim is to help everyone experience a fulfilling sex life.

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Review: “It’s rare for me to find a sex toy with so few faults, but this could be the perfect one.”

Special features and what sets it apart from competitors

If you haven’t heard of the Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 before, as above, the “pleasure air technology” is what the brand says makes it different to other vibrators. Said technology promises to feel more similar to oral sex than any other toy.

It doesn’t vibrate like a standard vibrator, but rather emits a pulsing air sensation, or what feels almost like a flutter over the clitoris. You’d think that you’d miss the standard vibrations, but even without them, the Pro40 still offers a pretty unique orgasmic experience. (More keen for vibration and suction? Check out my Lelo Sila review, here – the toy combines both of these sensations together).

Another unique perk of the toy: It has a removable clitoral nozzle which is large enough to accommodate various clitoris sizes. This also allows the clitoris room to swell and become erect, in turn resulting in the numbing other toys so often cause.

How to use the Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 and how it was

When I first unbox the toy, I’m impressed. It’s a decent size and the buttons are really easy to use. Getting straight to it, I find that I’m able to control the intensity of the flutters with ease – plus, even on the lower settings, the toy offered intense stimulation.

The pulsing air sensations flutter over my clitoris and make the nerve endings awaken through almost contactless stimulation. The only thing I can describe the feeling as similar to is oral sex. While different from standard vibrators, this sex toy certainly has a lot to offer when it comes to excitement – it almost felt like it tricked my mind into believing I was experiencing actual oral sex.

With air technology alone, I was able to experience a clit-throbbing orgasm quickly.

As the Pro40 didn’t cause any numbing sensations, I was able to continue using it and experience another orgasm rapidly after the first one had happened.

How to keep it maintained and clean

As the sex toy is waterproof, it’s fairly easy to clean – just run it under a tap and clean. The clitoral nozzle pops off too, meaning you can clean this part separately if need be.

Top tip: make sure you allow the head to dry first before popping back onto the main device. Also do make sure to use the Pro40 with water-based lube to fully apricate the pleasure air technology (read our guide to the best lubes, here).

About the brands

Womanizer was the first sex toy brand in the world to design toys with pleasure air technology, making it one of the leading brands for oral sex stimulator sex toys right now.

Lovehoney, on the other hand, is the UK’s leading online sex toy retailer.

The Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 is a raved-about exclusive collaboration between the two brands, which has led to the development of some of the most innovative clitoral pleasure products worldwide.

Should I buy it?

It’s one of my favourite toys ever, so much so that I could barely find any faults with it. When I tested, I found that the Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 is a near-faultless oral sex simulator – honestly, it was a pleasure to review and I can’t recommend it enough.

A vibrator with only one thing on the con list? Sounds like a big yes to us…