Wellness Wins: I always thought acupressure was a bit woo woo - but the Yogi Bare mat is a total recovery game-changer

Ask me my thoughts on acupuncture a few years ago and I probably would have nodded along about the many benefits of the ancient practice despite having absolutely zero intention of giving it a go. I'm not scared of needles, per se, but I wouldn't exactly say the concept of having them stuck in my hands, neck, and feet fills me with joy. That said - and as is so often the case - after finally caving and giving it a go during the peak point of my training cycle for Berlin Marathon last year, I declared myself a total convert.

I went to ease muscle tension and a niggling trapped nerve in my shoulder and honestly came out feeling like a new woman. They perform magical, zen-boosting miracles in those rooms, in my humble opinion - that said, at around £60 (minimum) a pop, acupuncture simply isn't something most people can afford on a regular basis.

Eager to prolong this period of calm, I started researching alternatives that can provide the same blissful feeling of relaxation and release at home. And while there are quite literally billions of options when you search acupuncture alternatives at home (think ear seeds, massage guns and more), experts confirm that acupressure is the most similar you'll get (FYI, the difference between acupuncture and acupressure is in the name - acupuncture uses needles, whereas acupressure uses touch).

So, off I went, ordering myself a Yogi Bare Acupressure Mat and waiting patiently for it to arrive. A company founded by my friend Kat, their focus is simple: to produce high quality, sustainable and simple-to-use yoga and acupressure mats, so I knew that of all the mats on the market, I'd trust hers inherently as one of the best.

If you're inspired already, don't miss our guides to the best acupressure mats, many acupressure benefits and trending ear seeds, here.

So, what exactly is the Yogi Bare Acupressure Mat?

“An acupressure mat is a therapeutic tool designed to stimulate pressure points on the body,” shared Bina Gungah, founder of Shika Wellbeing, with MC UK previously. "Originating back to around 5,000 years ago, it has been used by both Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine, it’s similar to acupuncture but without the use of needles."

"The mat is typically made of foam and covered with thousands of small spikes. When you lie on or press parts of your body against the mat, these points apply pressure to your skin and muscles, promoting relaxation and various health benefits," she continues. Richmond Stace, a healthcare expert specialising in chronic pain, adds that the mats are designed “to stimulate as many acupuncture points as possible," boosting recovery and relaxation.

So what about the Yogi Bare design? Essentially a manual massage tool, the mat promises to provide natural pain relief for your neck, back, and shoulders, even easing headaches, too. If you get easily stressed or train a lot and are looking for ways to ease muscle tension at home, this could be one for you.

Yogi Bare Acupressure Mat £54.95 at Amazon Specifications: - Made from soft cotton - PVC and latex-free - Comes with a travel bag and pillow - 74x43 cm in dimension and 2cm thick.

How does the Yogi Bare Acupressure Mat work?

Wondering how a mat can boost blood circulation, energy, and recovery, as well as release oxytocin and endorphins? Good question. As their website explains, the mat works "by stimulating key pressure points, aiding in muscle repair and offering a non-invasive solution to muscle tension. This modern approach to acupuncture offers physical recovery for pain relief and reduces future injury risk by boosting strength and stability."

Still not quite sure you get it? Picture yourself lying on a slightly spiky - but not unbearable - yoga mat which releases endorphins naturally and you're on the right track. While it's not the most comfortable of feelings, you quickly get used to it and learn to enjoy the stimulation of various pressure points near the body's energy lines.

“You may feel a little discomfort in the beginning," says Carina Tannenberg, founder of Bed of Nails. But rest assured, "the slight discomfort goes away, giving you an amazing feeling of relaxation."

Who should try a Yogi Bare Acupressure Mat?

Anyone and everyone, really. It's worth noting that you will have to find ten to twenty minutes, ideally every evening, to lie on one, so if you know you rarely have time to sit and wind down in an evening, you might not get the most use out of it.

That said, I've found it a really useful tool for forcing myself to lie down and read a few chapters of my book each night before bed. You could also roll it out and use it while you're watching TV (as wellness hacks go, it's very light lifting and literally just requires you to remember to lie on it each night). I'd recommend trying habit stacking if you're not sure you'll use it consistently. This simply means pairing the new healthy habit you want to stick to with something you enjoy.

Top tips for using the Yogi Bare Acupressure Mat

According to founder of Yogi Bare Kat Pither, the easiest way to navigate your mat is using the four prompts below.

"Get used to mat by using a thin t-shirt between your body and the spikes initially. Eventually skin contact will give you the best experience," she advises.

"Experiment!," she goes on. "Mediate, lie in candlelight, put on some James Blake, or drop some essential oils on to your mat. You can even try sitting with your legs up the wall or draw your legs into your chest and rock gently side to side."

Do note: You may feel it more when you are tense or stressed. "When you're chilled, not so much." Her advice? "Just appreciate how cool it is to be tuning into your body."

"Standing on the mat is very energising and targets reflexology points on the soles of the feet," she concludes.

My Yogi Bare Acupressure Mat review

While I'm all for testing wellness hacks in the name of journalism - it's literally part of my job - I'd had acupressure mats on my radar for a while and still hadn't given them a go. While other products, like protein powders and vitamins, promise visable and noticeable results, I think I was subconciously put off by how basic the perks of using an acupressure mat seemed. Boosted relaxation? Less muscle tension? Neither seemed things I was in need of.

But how wrong I was. As I reached my late 20's, as I'm sure has happened to so many before me, my priorities started to shift. I'll be the first to admit that I started focusing more on tools to boost my recovery and mental health, as well as energy and athletic ability. And acupressure was one of the first things I tried, knowing full well that it's a tool that's been used to release body tension for centuries.

To make sure I stuck to the habit, as I mentioned above, I decided to "stack" using the acupressure mat with reading my book in bed every night. That way, I didn't find adding it to my routine overwhelming, rather, it slotted in nicely and paired well with a habit I was already doing.

I was amazed at how easy it was to stick to. But I think I kept returning to my mat because of how unbelievable it made me feel. A short ten to fifteen minutes lying on the pointy little spikes every day and I noticed a whole host of benefits.

The most noticeable was the calm, almost zen-like state of relaxation it encouraged, almost similar to the post-yoga or massage feeling of total peace. To be able to achieve this from the comfort of my bed was a revelation for me, and leads me on nicely to my second huge benefit - improved sleep.

Think about it - if you're using your mat pre-bed, it's likely to encourage you to properly wind down from the day, releasing loads of tension and endorphins during the process. Alongside the deep feeling of relaxation and calm that my mat gave me, I definitely slept better and woke up less (with my fitness tracker confirming as much, congratulating me on my boosted REM sleep).

As a marathon runner who's currently training for her tenth, I'm also all for anything that will help ease muscle tension and give my muscles they love they deserve after all the hard hours of training. The Yogi Bare Acupressure Mat was the perfect tool for me - with massage guns, I always forget to charge them, plus find them noisy and difficult to hold in the right position. With these mats, you simply lay them out, grab a book and a cup of herbal tea, and relax. Not to mention, they're really easy to pack and store away thanks to the handy cover case.

Honestly, I've surprised even myself with this one, but I've loved my acupressure mat so much I've even gifted some to friends for their birthdays in the hope they'll feel the same deep, grounding relaxation I have. If you're feeling stressed, tense, or are just after a handy tool to boost relaxation and sleep quality, this one's for you.