I’ve tried every affordable skincare tool from this beauty tech brand—but these 3 genuinely rival their more expensive counterparts
And they’re all under £60
When it comes to big beauty investments, skincare tools and gadgets can be costly. The best LED face masks can be over £1000, while cult microcurrent devices like the celebrity favourite Ziip Halo or the NuFace toning tool, will set you back hundreds. And while there’s no denying that the best ones can really help with sculpting, toning and tightening your skin, it’s a lot of money to part with if you haven’t used one yet and you’re not sure whether it will work for you. Luckily, though, there’s one brand that’s changing the game when it comes to skincare tools—Geske.
The German beauty tech brand has a huge offering of devices—over 250, in fact—alongside an innovative app that will help to pinpoint any areas of improvement in your skin and build a routine to assist. Even better, the prices are genuinely affordable. The cheapest product in the lineup is a £7.95 cleansing brush, with the most expensive tool being an LED full body brush and exfoliator at £79.95. But how do they perform when other tools on the market are so much more expensive? I’ve been testing a few Geske products over the last few months and, I have to say, I’ve been seriously impressed with the results.
Keep scrolling for my honest review of some of the Geske tools and three that I think are worth investing in.
1. Geske MicroCurrent Face-Lifter 6 in 1
Geske MicroCurrent Face-Lifter 6 in 1
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I’m lazy when it comes to most of my beauty routines, but I love a good facial—and this £50 tool does an impressively good job at mimicking the results of one from the comfort of my own home. Once it’s charged up and ready to go, you can use the Geske app to select the kind of session you want to do depending on your skin type, then you apply the Hydrating MicroCurrent Gel and get to work. The sessions last for around five minutes and I really enjoyed the ritual of it. This device itself feels wonderfully cooling on the skin, so I found it to be instantly de-puffing, but by following the movements around the jawline and over cheekbones I really do think that it helped my skin to not only feel a lot more plump and elasticised but to look more lifted and bright too. For me, I think this is the kind of tool that I’d reach for before a big event or special occasion as the results are so instantly visible. However, the sensation of it was really enjoyable to use too, so I’d be more than happy to use it as part of my weekly skincare routine—like a mini massage.
2. Geske Sonic Warm & Cool Mask 9 in 1
Geske Sonic Warm & Cool Mask 9 in 1
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I’m quite a big fan of smart mask devices and have used the Foreo UFO for years as I love how glowy it leaves my skin. I wasn’t sure how this one would measure up at just under £60 when the one that I’m used to costs hundreds, however it’s really very good. The masks that you apply to the tool do need to be purchased separately, they are around £15 a bottle and you get around 20 uses from each—not bad at all in terms of cost per use. And although I found the app took a bit of getting used to, once you’re in it’s a really great way of creating a custom facial treatment. You can activate Deep Warming pore opening technologies, deep cooling Cryo treatments, mix and match the LED light technology at the flick of a button, and the sonic pulsations means that it feels like a lovely mini massage too. My skin looks bright, glowy and fresh after using this and I think that almost anyone would enjoy using it.
3. Geske Sonic Thermo Facial Brush & Face-Lifter 8 in 1
Geske Sonic Thermo Facial Brush & Face-Lifter 8 in 1
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I don’t tend to be fussed with cleansing brushes so I honestly didn’t think I’d rate this product—but I was entirely wrong. Admittedly, I had it sitting in a box for months because, unlike other brushes that I’ve used in the past, you don’t use this with your cleanser. The fact that I’d have to wash my face first and then apply a MicroCurrent gel to use this tool felt like a faff to me. However, I followed the instructions and was immediately impressed with the results. Like the other tools, you can follow along with facial instructions within the app to enjoy a rejuvenating facial experience. This tool felt lovely on the skin—as someone with congestion I was worried it might feel irritating—but the silicone bristles glided over the gel while providing exfoliating benefits. After just a few minutes, my skin looked more bright and even in tone, and having used this a couple of times a week over the last month, I think it’s done a pretty decent job at minimising blackheads and generally making my skin feel more soft and smooth.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
-
In need of new jeans? These black Friday deals make shopping for denim a steal
Great savings this way
By Jazzria Harris
-
Working out but not seeing results? A PT confirms whether 30-minute workouts are top-tier for boosting fitness
Sometimes, less is really more.
By Anna Bartter
-
I’ve tried *a lot* of expensive night creams—this affordable formula is my best kept secret for radiance
There’s a reason it’s called the ultimate
By Jazzria Harris