Discovering Tuscany: Fattoria di Cavaglioni and Palazzo di Piero

Here's why discovering the real Tuscany should be on your travel bucket list for 2025.

Nestled in the picturesque countryside near Siena, Fattoria di Cavaglioni is a charming villa owned by the family Galli-Galeotti Ottieri, who have lovingly maintained this family-run haven for generations. This large organic farm, set in a walled park on the edge of the flourishing village of San Rocco a Pilli, offers guests a true taste of Tuscan life. The property features a sun deck, a natural pool, and a lush garden, perfect for soaking up the sun or enjoying a leisurely meal outdoors. You can indulge in their high-quality extra virgin olive oil produced from the farm’s organic practices.



At Palazzo di Piero, the family cultivates their own vineyards, producing delicious natural wines that perfectly complement their extra virgin olive oil. Their commitment to organic farming ensures that every bottle reflects the rich flavours of Tuscany while remaining environmentally friendly.

Iconic design

Step inside Fattoria di Cavaglioni, and you'll be transported to a world where history and comfort intertwine. The interior was originally created in the Empire style, in anticipation of a royal visit that never materialised. Today, remnants of this grand preparation can still be seen in the beautiful glass lights and classic wooden furniture that adorn the rooms.

The current decor strikes a perfect balance between historical charm and modern comfort. Wooden shutters filter the golden Tuscan sunlight, while plush linen upholstery adorns comfortable sofas and white lace tablecloths stand out on the dark wooden tables. The big windows frame views of the rolling countryside, adding to the rustic charm. The overall effect is one of exquisite, homely taste—a true 'home away from home' that invites relaxation and contentment.

A tranquil retreat

The landscape surrounding the farm is one of the most spiritual and serene around Siena; small woods and cypresses alternate with lawns and fields. The monumental Villa dominates the land, witnessing its historical importance through the Renaissance and Napoleonic Eras. Ancient walls enclose this building in a tranquil area with its lovely garden, vegetable garden, and farm stores.



Across the fields from the Villa are ancient farmhouses with typical Tuscan architecture. Il Colombaio, a mediaeval hamlet, houses the independent apartment Serravalle and The Tower of the 12th Century, offering beautiful views of the countryside and unlimited green areas for guests.

Food and drink

Directly opposite Villa Cavaglioni lies Ocio Giulivo restaurant, a hidden gem that no food lover should miss. This charming trattoria embodies the essence of authentic Italian cuisine, offering homemade pasta and traditional dishes that would make any nonna proud. The restaurant's warm, rustic atmosphere mirrors the hospitality you'll find at the farmhouse, creating a seamless experience of Tuscan charm. Try out the delicious organic wines produced at Palazzo di Piero alongside your meals. The extra virgin olive oil, also cultivated by the family, adds a rich depth to the dishes, showcasing the best of what their organic farming practices have to offer.

Explore Siena

Siena, just 9 km from Fattoria di Cavaglioni, is renowned for its mediaeval architecture and vibrant history. The city is famous for its stunning Piazza del Campo, where the biannual Palio horse race takes place. Visitors can explore the magnificent Siena Cathedral (Duomo di Siena), known for its intricate façade and square and stunning interior adorned with sculptures and frescoes.



Wander through the narrow, winding streets filled with charming shops, cafes and local artisans. Don't miss the chance to sample some traditional Sienese cuisine at local trattorias—try pici pasta or panforte, a rich fruitcake that's a regional speciality.

Events

For those seeking a venue for special events or additional accommodation options, Palazzo di Piero offers an exquisite setting steeped in history. This 16th-century Tuscan castle, perched atop a hill overlooking the rolling vineyards and olive groves of the Chianti region, is a testament to Renaissance architecture and Italian grandeur. The palazzo has been meticulously restored to preserve its original stone fireplaces and intricate tile work while offering modern amenities.

The elegant property features beautifully designed spaces that can accommodate weddings, corporate retreats and other gatherings. For more intimate affairs, the charming courtyard provides romantic settings. The Palazzo's professional event planning team offers comprehensive wedding services—from customised menus featuring local Tuscan cuisine to floral arrangements and live music coordination—ensuring that your special day is unforgettable.



With its stunning architecture and enchanting gardens in typical Italian style, Palazzo di Piero provides a magical backdrop for any occasion. The manicured Italian gardens, complete with fountains and statuary, offer numerous picturesque spots for ceremonies and photo opportunities. For accommodation, the palazzo boasts independent self-catering solutions in both the castle and farmhouses—each uniquely decorated with antique furnishings and modern comforts—ensuring a truly memorable stay for hosts and guests alike.

(Image credit: Palazzo di Piero)

Location and accessibility

Cavaglioni is strategically located to reach all the most important places in central Italy. Florence is 65 km away, Rome is 270 km away and the Chianti area is easily accessible. The farm is just 1 km from the Siena-Grosseto Road (SS 223) and 9 km from Siena's centre. The village of San Rocco a Pilli, just 100 metres away, offers all necessary amenities including banks, shops, a market and traditional restaurants.

Whether you're looking to relax in the comfort of Fattoria di Cavaglioni or savour authentic Italian cuisine at Ocio Giulivo while enjoying our organic wines or host an unforgettable event at Palazzo di Piero amidst stunning scenery—the blend of historical elegance and modern comfort creates an unforgettable stay that captures the true essence of Tuscan hospitality.

For bookings and enquiries:

Phone: +39 0577 160 6571 Email: info@anfamtos.com