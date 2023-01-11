Best remote vibrators: 6 best to buy for partnered play, according to sex experts

Fun fact: investing in one of the best remote vibrators is a great way to spice up your sex life. With all the stimulation of one of the best vibrators but powered with a remote control or an app, they're known for being amazing for partnered sex from afar.

While remote vibrators can be bullet vibrators, wand vibrators or rabbit vibrators, most are small — the benefit being that you can use them anywhere and everywhere. Yes, anywhere — people like to opt for remote vibrators as a way of enjoying sexual pleasure discreetly and in public.

According to a survey by Superdrug (opens in new tab), people are keen to be turned on outside the bedroom. At least 56% of men and 43% of women admitted that the idea of having sex in public was a turn-on, and remote sex toys can be a great way to get the thrill without breaking the rules.

"These compact, remote vibes are great to be worn in your knickers while out and about, and many are now connected to clothing with a magnet for security," says sexologist Ness Cooper (opens in new tab).

Not only can you be teased by a partner on the other side of the room, but some can also be controlled by partners on the other side of the world. Just place the device where you want it for stimulation and let them use an app for vibrations.

Not sure where to start with the best remote vibrators? We asked our panel of experts for their recommendations below. Don't miss our guide to the best vibrators on Amazon (opens in new tab), while you're here.

What to look for in a remote vibrator:

Distance: The first thing to consider is how nearby or far away you want to be from the person controlling the toy. If you are the controller, then distance isn't a worry, but if someone else will be giving you pleasure then you'll need one to extend the distance they'll be operating from next to you, another room or oceans away.

The first thing to consider is how nearby or far away you want to be from the person controlling the toy. If you are the controller, then distance isn't a worry, but if someone else will be giving you pleasure then you'll need one to extend the distance they'll be operating from next to you, another room or oceans away. Remote or app: Do you want to use a proper remote to crank up the vibrations using Bluetooth? Perhaps you prefer to discreetly press 'up' on an app on your phone? There's an option for everyone.

Do you want to use a proper remote to crank up the vibrations using Bluetooth? Perhaps you prefer to discreetly press 'up' on an app on your phone? There's an option for everyone. Discreetness: Consider whether you need a toy small and sturdy enough to wear outside of the house or whether size doesn't matter.

Best remote vibrators: 6 to try

(opens in new tab) 1. Satisfyer Double Plus Remote Vibrator View at Satisfyer (opens in new tab) Pros: "This toy is one of the best remote control and app-based sex toys I've tried," says Cooper. "They function so well from a distance and the shapes of the various sex toy designs are perfect for different individual needs and wants. The wearable vaginal sex toy can be used during vaginal penetration or leave it in your underwear for fun when out." Cons: Users have fed back that it takes a little getting used too, but once you get the hang of how to use it, it's a lot of fun.

(opens in new tab) 1. We-Vibe Moxie Plus View at We Vibe (opens in new tab) Pros: "This is a wearable, remote-controlled external panty vibrator with a contoured shape that lets you take the fun, rumbly vibrations with you wherever you go. Designed to be worn under your clothes, it is held in place by a slip-proof magnet and comes with a remote or app for discreet controlling," says Rybchin. Cons: This toy sits at a higher price point than a few other competitors, that said, the experts and reviewers love it. Naturally, if you don't like the idea of someone else controlling your sex toy, it might be worth opting for a different sex toy altogether.

(opens in new tab) 3. Lovense Ferri Remote Vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: "The Ferri is a small yet powerful magnetic panty vibrator that doesn't move while it gives you pleasure. It can stimulate your clitoris while you stand, walk, sit, dance or lie for pleasure. It is small enough to not feel bulky when it’s switched off, but it's powerful when it's on," adds Rybchin. Cons: Might be too small for some.

(opens in new tab) 4. Lovense Lush 3 Remote Vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: "As a whole, Lovense really has perfected the art of remote control vibrators. Everything in their line is remote controllable, including the Lush which can be used for internal stimulation of your lover across the globe," says Ligon. "This has become the go-to remote control vibrator for all kinds of fun. The egg-style massager features powerful vibrations directly to your G-spot while being quiet enough to enjoy wherever you go," adds Caito. Cons: A higher price point again, but worth it, judging by what the experts had to say.

(opens in new tab) 5. Love Honey Love Egg Remote Vibrator View at Love Honey (opens in new tab) Pros: "This egg is inserted vaginally to rest against your G-spot, rather than the clitoris. Fun fact: as well as using the toy when out and about, the egg can be used at home to run over other parts of your body. Enjoy," says Cooper. Cons: "The egg vibrations aren't strong enough for a full orgasm, it is very fun for couples play," the expert continues.