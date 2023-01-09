9 best vibrators on Amazon for (almost) instant pleasure

If you want *almost* instant thrills, then shopping for the best vibrators on Amazon is a very good idea.

Amazon might be known as an online retailer with a wide selection of electronics and homeware, but you can also buy sex toys on Amazon from some of the best brands in the business, including LELO and Satisfyer.

While shopping for toys in high-end sex shops can be exciting and intriguing, sometimes it's best to shop somewhere simple. When shopping for the best vibrators on Amazon, you can get your O's delivered within 24 hours at an affordable price. You'll also be greeted with loads of reviews from other shoppers so you know exactly what you're buying.

A quick crash course in vibrators: they are toys that are mainly used for clitoral stimulation, but they can come in all different shapes, sizes and designs from the best bullet vibrators, which are small yet powerful, to the best wand vibrators, loved by Samantha in Sex and The City, to the dual stimulating best rabbit vibrators.

We've asked our panel of sex toy experts for their favourite picks that are available on Amazon, they include:

What to consider before shopping for the best sex toys on Amazon?

Your privacy: While pleasure isn't shameful, it is personal, so if you share your Amazon account with friends and family, you might want to 'hide' your item from your buying history.

Best vibrators to buy on Amazon:

(opens in new tab) 1. Lovehoney Mantric Pink Pebble Vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: "This vibrator is different from other toys thanks to the unique shape that invites true creativity when it comes to pleasure. It's a great toy for grinding upon and can be a fun addition to self or partnered pleasured resources," says Dixon. Cons: If we had to say, it would be that it can only be used for external stimulation.

(opens in new tab) 2. Satisfyer Little Secret Panty Vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Scotty Unfamous calls this "a big mood" as the discreet clitoral vibrator magnetically clips into your underwear for vibrations wherever you go. "It's great for solo or partnered play via the remote or the Satisfyer app which allows you or your partner to control it from anywhere in the world with endless customisable settings. It’s one of the quietest toys I’ve tried, plus it's accessible and powerful without being overpowering," they say. Cons: Because this vibe is so small and discreet, it's not the most powerful.

(opens in new tab) 3. Lovehoney Finger Vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: "This super cute toy can target certain internal spots in the vaginal canal. With a curved shape it can 'hook' on to spots that you would otherwise use fingers to stimulate," says Dixon. Just because it's small doesn't mean it's not robust, either. "There's a bit of resistance and it stays in place as you start to place pressure which intensifies the sensation. It's also waterproof and great for water play." Cons: No dual use.

(opens in new tab) 4. Smile Makers The Surfer Vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: "What I love about Smile Makers is that they’re playful, fun, and ideal for people who haven’t used vibrators before or are a bit nervous. The Surfer (love the name) is the ideal size to use solo and with a partner as well as being super travel friendly. The silicone is so soft and feels wonderful on the skin, with a textured tip for extra pleasure," says Flynn. Cons: Another smaller-sized bullet vibrator which might not be suited for expert users. Read our sex experts' Smile Makers The Poet review (opens in new tab) and Smile Makers The Firefighter review (opens in new tab), here.

(opens in new tab) 5. Lovehoney mantric lipstick vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: "This excellent design from Love Honey has upped the bullet-game, coming in soft silicone with an angled tip for pinpoint or widespread sensation. It's rechargeable, with seven patterns and three intensities for an affordable price," says Leach. Cons: With only three intensities, it might not suit every need.

(opens in new tab) 6. Le Wand Vibrating Massager View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: "This wand has a sleek silicone head and flexible neck that allows you to bend into your perfect position without friction or overstimulation," says Rybchin. "The long handle and easy-to-use controls allows for smooth maneuvering." Cons: It comes with a well-justified price tag, so might not be in everyone's budget — and extra attachments are even more.

(opens in new tab) 7. Bed Geek Wand Massager Vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: "This is perfect for beginners and toy collectors alike as it has unique and varied settings that can be used all over the body," says Unfamous. "It's surprisingly quiet considering how powerful it is, and it's travel friendly, too. A great quality at a great price point." Cons: Some people report it being *too* powerful.

(opens in new tab) 8. Lelo Ina 2 Vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: "This rabbit vibe has the external stimulator placed further down the stem for better insertion and G-spot pleasure. The two motors are individually powered so you can find your perfect sensation," says Rybchin. Cons: The luxury toy might require a quick read of the instruction manual.