At home for Christmas? These are the best quiet sex positions for guaranteed pleasure

If you're heading to your family home this Christmas with a significant other, you're likely looking forward to quality family time, age-old festive traditions, and, well, trying out the best quiet sex positions.

It's baltic out and not only has sex been found to boost your health in a number of ways, including improved heart health, sleep, and stress levels, but it's also a surefire way of warming up.

That said, enjoying private time with your partner can be... interesting when you have family members in the room next door.

“The festive period is a time to relax and unwind with friends and family, celebrating each other and the spirit of Christmas," shares Mega Pleasure (opens in new tab) sex and relationships expert Charlotte Johnson. "This is a time of year to give to those you love, and the same goes for couples. Often the festive period is a naturally romantic time, poised with passion."

Case in point - Google search for the term "quiet sex" increased 156% from November to December, demonstrating that it’s a common issue. Think of it this way - being strategic with your sex positions can actually be a fun and exciting way of spicing things up a little in the bedroom. "Quiet sex can sometimes be much more intimate and exciting for those involved, as it becomes a secret in itself and something only you and your partner can enjoy," Johnson goes on.

Ready to scroll her go-to moves for guaranteed pleasure without waking the family? Don't miss our guides to the best quiet sex toys (opens in new tab) and best sex toys for couples (opens in new tab), while you're here, and for when you're back in your own space, the best sex toys (opens in new tab), best sex chairs (opens in new tab), and best anal sex toys (opens in new tab). You're welcome.

Best quiet sex positions to try this Christmas

1. Lotus position



How to: This sex position requires one partner to sit cross-legged on the floor and the other partner to sit on top, explains the expert.

This is one of the best quiet sex positions because? This position is all about the up and down movement of the hips and reduces any loud or sudden movements of the legs or arms, shares Johnson. "This can also allow more kissing and thrusting due to the lock-in movement, keeping noise low," she adds.

(Image credit: Mega Pleasure)

2. Sideways 69

How to: Simple, really - the 69 position requires you and your partner to arrange yourselves in a top-to-toe position, facing towards each other's bodies and performing oral sex at the same time.

This is one of the best quiet sex positions because? The 69 sex position is an oral sex position, and so is commonly known for being slightly quieter than others, shares Johnson. "Doing this position but laying sideways will reduce even further movement and can be the perfect position for near silent intercourse."

Credit: Frizenasya via Shutterstock (Image credit: Mega Pleasure)

3. Missionary

How to: For missionary position, one partner lays on top of the other, face to face, and enters (stereotypically the vagina) from above.

This is one of the best quiet sex positions because? Missionary sex is one of the most common positions, but it's also the most simple, meaning it can be very easy to stay quiet, explains the expert. "A lot of the control is given to the partner on top, and the tempo can be slowed down as you wish," she goes on.

Bottom line: This sex position is an easy one to attempt and usually gets the job done in a pleasurable way, too.

Credit: Micheal Beno via Shutterstock (Image credit: Mega Pleasure)

4. Spooning

How to: It's slightly similar to missionary, however, this time, you and your partner are both laying down on your side and reversed.

This is one of the best quiet sex positions because? This particular position is quiet but also comfortable - win, win. "Spooning is a very sexual position as the cuddling technique allows for maximum intimacy for both involved," Johnson explains.

(Image credit: Mega Pleasure)

5. Slow doggy

How to: Think of the traditional doggy-style position but slowed down - a lot. Not sure how the original goes? "Doggy involves one partner bending over and the other appearing from behind," the sex expert explains.

This is one of the best quiet sex positions because? "Doggy style is a common position to hit the G-spot, as well as a great set up for keeping both partners sturdy and in full control of any movement," she goes on.

(Image credit: Mega Pleasure)

6. Sitting

How to? The sitting sex position is very similar to the lotus position but tends to be practiced on the end of the bed, she shares. One partner is sitting on the bed and the other is straddling on top.

This is one of the best quiet sex positions because? "Most of the movements involved are particularly low noise, but you still get to enjoy maximum pleasure," she concludes.

(Image credit: Frizenasya via Shutterstock)