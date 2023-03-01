It's confirmed: experts just voted these 5 toys as the best G spot vibrators
Ready for some seriously intense orgasms?
Fun fact for you: the best G spot vibrators are designed to help you orgasm specifically via G spot stimulation alone.
Heard the term bandied around but not entirely sure what your G spot actually is? Don't worry - it's pretty elusive and has been the point of scientific debate since the 1940's, when German physician Ernst Gräfenberg first wrote about it in his study, The Role of Urethra in Female Orgasm (opens in new tab).
In his research, he wrote of finding: “an erotic zone always could be demonstrated on the anterior wall of the vagina along the course of the urethra."
Yet it took thirty years until sexologist and sexuality counsellor Dr. Beverly Whipple built on his research, eventually coining the term "G spot" and playing a key role in advocating for further medical recognition of female pleasure and sensuality.
While the G spot still hasn't been conclusively proven as a distinct part of the female anatomy, we're sure you'll all have felt it before. Simply put, your G spot is a pleasure spot anything from 5 to 8cm inside your vaginal wall. It's thought to be a part of your clitoral network and the simplest way to understand what it is is to try and feel it yourself (once you've inserted your fingers, Dr. Whipple found that a "come here" finger motion was most effective).
That's where G spot vibrators come in - sex toys designed with G spot orgasms in mind. Wondering what all the fuss is about? Well, Dr. Whipple, alongside other sex experts and medical professionals, believe that the G spot may be key to the most intense orgasms of all.
Don't miss our guides to the best vibrators, best rabbit vibrators, best wand vibrators and best bullet vibrators, while you're here.
For now - read the top picks of toys from sex experts spanning:
- Ness Cooper (opens in new tab), a clinical sexologist and sex toy reviewer
- Julia Kotziamani (opens in new tab), love, sex and relationship coach
- Mayla Green (opens in new tab), sex coach and advisor at TheAdultToyShop.com (opens in new tab)
- Jordan Dixon (opens in new tab), a clinical psychosexual and relationship psychologist
Testing process for the best G spot vibrators
Each G spot vibrator has been tested by our team of experts and selected because they reckon it's one of the best you can currently buy.
They considered the following for each:
- How effectively did it stimulate the G spot?
- Was it easy to set up and use?
- Did the battery last long enough?
- Was it easy to hold and angle?
- Were the vibrations strong enough?
- Was the packaging sustainable?
Keep scrolling - and don't miss our guide to how to clean your sex toys, while you're here.
These are the only 5 G spot vibrators you need, according to sex experts
Dixon rates this toy for its ability to target your innermost pleasure points (read: G spot). She likes that the shape allows you to hook it onto spots that can normally only be reached by your fingers.
It's small but mighty and sold at an affordable price point, too. Other need to knows: it's good for water play, thanks to its waterproof design.
For
- Affordable price point
- Easy to use
- Designed for beginners
- Internal and external stimulation.
Against
- On the simple side.
"The Uma G spot vibrator's shape allows you more freedom to explore different motions when enjoying g-spot stimulation compared to competitor G spot sex toys which have more prominent curves," shares Cooper. "The shaft is also great for those who enjoy rocking, thrusting, and twisting G spot rocking stimulation. Buy for deep, rumbly vibrations which often lead to a very satisfying G spot orgasm."
For
- 5 vibration patterns
- Waterproof
- Body safe silicone
- Clip rechargeable
- 2 hours charge.
Against
- Mid-range price point.
Next up? The Dame Arc vibrator which Cooper says "has the perfect shape for intense G spot orgasms." Her top tip: "it works best when rocked against your G-spot area - the strong vibrations and cleverly-designed curve mean you're in for a treat. This toy really allows you to deeply massage yourself, so it's ideal if your goal is to explore squirting from G spot stimulation," she explains.
Dame has added easy-to-use controls, too, making it simple for beginners and novices alike. For more info, read Cooper's full Dame Arc review (opens in new tab), here.
For
- 5 vibration patterns
- 5 intensities
- Medical grade silicone
- Waterproof
- USB rechargeable.
Against
- Higher price point
- Some users find the pointed tip isn't for them.
Kotziamani's favourite G spot vibrator is the LELO Enigma - "it offers incredible internal vibrations and has a clit sucker which is awesome," she explains.
"I've found it to be amazing quality, easy to use, and with a perfectly anatomical shape scientifically designed to get you off, plus a great mix of G spot stimulation and clitoral suction. It's never let me down, and is a go-to when I want a deep, full-body orgasm. I also like how luxurious it feels, plus how aesthetically beautiful and streamlined the design is."
For Cooper's full LELO Enigma review (opens in new tab), look no further.
For
- Eight settings
- Internal and extenral
- Waterproof
- USB rechargeable
Against
- Higher price point.
This is Green's go-to G spot toy because it has quite literally everything you need for a really intense orgasm.
Think ribbing, vibrations, a G spot curve and even - yep - spinning beads for vaginal massage. You're so welcome.
For
- Textured
- Internal and external stimulation
Against
- Battery powered
What is the best G spot vibrator?
Short answer - this will depend on what kind of stimulation you like and what works for you.
Remember, sexual wellbeing is all about getting inventive, having fun, and working out what makes you tick.
Here at Marie Claire UK, the Dame Arc (opens in new tab) gets our vote thanks to its aesthetically-pleasing design, simple controls, and expertly designed tip (yes, it's as good as it sounds).
Ally Head is Marie Claire UK's Health, Sustainability, and Relationships Editor, eight-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner. Day-to-day, she works across site strategy, features, and e-commerce, reporting on the latest Covid-19 updates, writing the must-read health and wellness content, and rounding up the genuinely squat-proof gym leggings worth *adding to basket*. She regularly hosts panels and presents for things like the MC Sustainability Awards, has an Optimum Nutrition qualification, and is a bit of an SEO whizz, too, improving improved health traffic on site 189% from Feb 2020 to Feb 2021. Follow Ally on Instagram for more or get in touch.
