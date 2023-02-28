These are officially the 8 best clitoral vibrators you can buy right now, share sex pros

So, you're on the hunt for the best clitoral vibrators. Enter stage right, our handy guide, packed full of top picks from some of the best sex experts in the business.

A bit of background for you, first: the initial anatomical study of the clitoris was carried out in the '90s. Published in 1998, it prompted an examination under MRI in 2005. During the MRI, urologist Professor Helen O’Connell found the clitoris to have "nerve-rich glans extended beneath the pubic bone and wrap[ing] around the vaginal opening, with bulbs that become engorged when aroused." Speaking to The Guardian (opens in new tab), she said: "It looked like an orchid. It was beautiful."

Prior to that, countless medical professionals had dismissed it as some form of "erectile tissue."

Now, we know way more about the clitoris and just how key it is for female pleasure. One 2016 Socioaffect Neurosci Psychol. study (opens in new tab) found that while 26% of women cum from internal and external stimulation, as many as 70% of women orgasms after clitoral stimulation alone. That's where clit stimulating toys come in, designed to boost both your mental and physical health and enhance solo and partner play. Yep - there's a reason that Sex and the City's Samantha loved her toys so much (and looked so damn good all the time).

That said, there are tonnes of different types of vibrators, as our handy guides to the best rabbit vibrators (opens in new tab), best remote vibrators (opens in new tab) and best bullet vibrators (opens in new tab) show. That's we've asked five top experts to share their go-to clitoral vibrators, so you know which ones are genuinely worth your money.

Our independent board of certified experts includes:

Testing process for the best clitoral vibrators

Loads of different factors make a toy one of the best vibrators (opens in new tab) - things like vibration intensity, battery life, and shape all play an important part, as does the price point (cost of living crisis, we're looking at you).

That's why we asked our board of experts to share the top toys they've tested - aka, the ones they'd genuinely recommend to a friend and continue to use themselves.

All eight of the vibrators in this round up have been tested over a minimum of one solo or partner session and reviewed for their individual pros and cons. They considered the following factors:

Was the toy an affordable price point?

Does it charge quickly, and is it rechargeable or battery powered?

Is the packaging sustainable?

Did it offer tailored and effective clitoral stimulation?

Did it deliver a satisfying clitoral orgasm?

These are the 8 best clitoral vibrators you can buy, according to sex experts

(opens in new tab) VUSH Majesty 2 Wand Vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) "In terms of clitoral vibrators, for me, you can’t beat a wand," shares Kotziamani. Her top pick? "I love the Vush Majesty 2 wand as it feels comfortable in your hand, has a beautiful design, and is cordless whilst still being powerful," she explains. "Wands are my favourite as the wider surface area stimulates the internal and external areas of your clit and makes for a very melty, hot orgasm. They are also super easy to use and are absolutely the best if you want to come quickly and with minimal fuss. It’s basically never going to fail you." For more options, our guide to the best wand vibrators (opens in new tab) might come in handy (literally). For 5 levels

10 patterns

Waterproof

USB charging

Medical grade silicone. Against Not designed for internal use

Higher price point.

(opens in new tab) Mimi Soft Clitoral vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) One of Cooper's go-to clitoral vibrators? This pebble from Je Joue. "This sex toy is designed in the shape of a pebble and offers a strong but soft vibration," she explains. "It's great for those who enjoy broader tip stimulation when massaging their vulva and clitoris and anyone who experiences discomfort from harder sex toys as the seamless soft silicone glides effortlessly over your body." Also to note - she reckons this sex toy has one of the strongest rumbly vibrations out there, ideal for deep clitoral climaxes. Top tip: Do pair with one of the best lubes for the ultimate experience. For 5 vibration levels

5 patterns

Waterproof

Clip rechargeable.

Medical grade silicone. Against Not designed for internal use.

(opens in new tab) We-Vibe Tango View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) FYI, this is Cooper's go-to vibrator - yep, of the hundreds of toys she's tested in her time, this one comes out top. "The Tango will never be replaced as my go-to bullet vibrator," she details. "The clever design means you can effectively use the tip to direct strong vibrations wherever you want, with great clitoris precision (key to the perfect orgasm). I love that the toy enables me to hit all my sweet spots and that its vibrations always lead to an intense orgasm almost instantly." To read Cooper's full We-Vibe Tango X (opens in new tab) review, click here. For 7 vibration levels

8 patterns

Waterproof

Whisper quiet

Comes with silky storage bag

Designed for internal and external use. Against Functionality may be basic for more advanced sex toy users

Higher price point.

(opens in new tab) Love Not War bundle View at Love Not War (opens in new tab) According to Cooper, Love Not War make epic vibrators that are genuinely sustainable sex toys (opens in new tab), too. "Their bullet sex toy bundles are a great starting point if you're new to clitoral sex toys, as you can change the head of the vibrator to suit your desires at the time of play," she explains. "Not only are these eco-friendly but, they allow you to swap and change the sex toy's shape and offer powerful and strong vibrations, too." Fun fact: she also highlights that the weight of the aluminium base of the sex toy also allows you to have more control when the sex toy is on max vibrations. No buzzing off mid-orgasm wit this toy.. For 7 vibration patterns

4 intensity levels

Changeable heads and more eco-friendly design. Against Intensity levels may be limited for some.

Higher price point.

(opens in new tab) Dame Kip Vibrator View at Feel Unique (opens in new tab) Fosnight is a big fan of this discreet clitoral stimulator, calling it "bite-sized" but packing a punch, too. Made from skin-safe silicone, its ergonomic design makes it ideal for use all over, plus it's waterproof, so can seriously enhance your shower play. Not to mention it's small and travel-friendly. Your next trip abroad with your partner just got exciting... For 5 vibration patterns

5 intensities

Petite but powerful

Easy to grip

USB rechargeable. Against Not designer for internal use

Might be basic for more advanced sex toy users.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Mantric Lipstick Vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Leach is a fan of this lipstick design from sex toy retailer Lovehoney - a toy she calls "excellent" and says has "upped the bullet game." Other pros: it's made from skin-safe silicone and has a note-worthy angled tip, making targeting specific areas way easier. Charge easily by plugging in a USB cable and enjoy up to 90 minutes of playtime. For 3 vibration intensities

7 patterns

Affordable price point

USB rechargeable Against Might be basic for more advanced sex toy users.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Mantric Pink Pebble Vibrator View at Amazon (opens in new tab) After something a little - well, different? Then Dixon recommends the Mantric Pebble Vibrator from Lovehoney, a unique design that offers unique orgasms, too. She loves that it encourages you to get creative when it comes to self pleasure and has multiple functions - it can be used for grinding, clitoral stimulation and more. You heard it here first... For 7 settings

Whisper quiet

Tapered tip

Waterproof

USB rechargeable. Against Not designed for internal use.

(opens in new tab) The Firefighter by Smile Makers View at Holland and Barrett (opens in new tab) Last but by no means least, Cooper is also a fan of The Firefighter from Smile Makers, largely for partner fun when she's trying out new sex positions. Why? Well, its design is different, it has a tapered and pointed tip for targeted stimulation, plus the vibrations have different intensity levels as you work through the toy, she highlights. Enjoy. For Tailored tip

Battery powered

Waterproof

Battery life of four hours. Against 4 speeds and 2 pulsation modes might be limiting for more advanced sex toy users.