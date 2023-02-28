These are officially the 8 best clitoral vibrators you can buy right now, share sex pros
Ready to boost your mood and more?
So, you're on the hunt for the best clitoral vibrators. Enter stage right, our handy guide, packed full of top picks from some of the best sex experts in the business.
A bit of background for you, first: the initial anatomical study of the clitoris was carried out in the '90s. Published in 1998, it prompted an examination under MRI in 2005. During the MRI, urologist Professor Helen O’Connell found the clitoris to have "nerve-rich glans extended beneath the pubic bone and wrap[ing] around the vaginal opening, with bulbs that become engorged when aroused." Speaking to The Guardian (opens in new tab), she said: "It looked like an orchid. It was beautiful."
Prior to that, countless medical professionals had dismissed it as some form of "erectile tissue."
Now, we know way more about the clitoris and just how key it is for female pleasure. One 2016 Socioaffect Neurosci Psychol. study (opens in new tab) found that while 26% of women cum from internal and external stimulation, as many as 70% of women orgasms after clitoral stimulation alone. That's where clit stimulating toys come in, designed to boost both your mental and physical health and enhance solo and partner play. Yep - there's a reason that Sex and the City's Samantha loved her toys so much (and looked so damn good all the time).
That said, there are tonnes of different types of vibrators, as our handy guides to the best rabbit vibrators (opens in new tab), best remote vibrators (opens in new tab) and best bullet vibrators (opens in new tab) show. That's we've asked five top experts to share their go-to clitoral vibrators, so you know which ones are genuinely worth your money.
Our independent board of certified experts includes:
- Ness Cooper (opens in new tab), resident MC UK sex toy tester and sex expert with over ten years of experience
- Julia Kotziamani (opens in new tab), love, sex and relationship coach
- Jordan Dixon (opens in new tab), clinical psychosexual and relationship psychotherapist at The Thought House (opens in new tab).
- Alice Leach (opens in new tab), sex expert and creative director of hook-up app Tapdat (opens in new tab)
- Aleece Fosnight (opens in new tab), board-certified physician assistant specialising in sexual medicine and CEO of the Fosnight Centre for Sexual Health. (opens in new tab)
Testing process for the best clitoral vibrators
Loads of different factors make a toy one of the best vibrators (opens in new tab) - things like vibration intensity, battery life, and shape all play an important part, as does the price point (cost of living crisis, we're looking at you).
That's why we asked our board of experts to share the top toys they've tested - aka, the ones they'd genuinely recommend to a friend and continue to use themselves.
All eight of the vibrators in this round up have been tested over a minimum of one solo or partner session and reviewed for their individual pros and cons. They considered the following factors:
- Was the toy an affordable price point?
- Does it charge quickly, and is it rechargeable or battery powered?
- Is the packaging sustainable?
- Did it offer tailored and effective clitoral stimulation?
- Did it deliver a satisfying clitoral orgasm?
These are the 8 best clitoral vibrators you can buy, according to sex experts
"In terms of clitoral vibrators, for me, you can’t beat a wand," shares Kotziamani. Her top pick? "I love the Vush Majesty 2 wand as it feels comfortable in your hand, has a beautiful design, and is cordless whilst still being powerful," she explains.
"Wands are my favourite as the wider surface area stimulates the internal and external areas of your clit and makes for a very melty, hot orgasm. They are also super easy to use and are absolutely the best if you want to come quickly and with minimal fuss. It’s basically never going to fail you." For more options, our guide to the best wand vibrators (opens in new tab) might come in handy (literally).
For
- 5 levels
- 10 patterns
- Waterproof
- USB charging
- Medical grade silicone.
Against
- Not designed for internal use
- Higher price point.
One of Cooper's go-to clitoral vibrators? This pebble from Je Joue. "This sex toy is designed in the shape of a pebble and offers a strong but soft vibration," she explains. "It's great for those who enjoy broader tip stimulation when massaging their vulva and clitoris and anyone who experiences discomfort from harder sex toys as the seamless soft silicone glides effortlessly over your body."
Also to note - she reckons this sex toy has one of the strongest rumbly vibrations out there, ideal for deep clitoral climaxes. Top tip: Do pair with one of the best lubes for the ultimate experience.
For
- 5 vibration levels
- 5 patterns
- Waterproof
- Clip rechargeable.
- Medical grade silicone.
Against
- Not designed for internal use.
FYI, this is Cooper's go-to vibrator - yep, of the hundreds of toys she's tested in her time, this one comes out top.
"The Tango will never be replaced as my go-to bullet vibrator," she details. "The clever design means you can effectively use the tip to direct strong vibrations wherever you want, with great clitoris precision (key to the perfect orgasm). I love that the toy enables me to hit all my sweet spots and that its vibrations always lead to an intense orgasm almost instantly." To read Cooper's full We-Vibe Tango X (opens in new tab) review, click here.
For
- 7 vibration levels
- 8 patterns
- Waterproof
- Whisper quiet
- Comes with silky storage bag
- Designed for internal and external use.
Against
- Functionality may be basic for more advanced sex toy users
- Higher price point.
According to Cooper, Love Not War make epic vibrators that are genuinely sustainable sex toys (opens in new tab), too.
"Their bullet sex toy bundles are a great starting point if you're new to clitoral sex toys, as you can change the head of the vibrator to suit your desires at the time of play," she explains. "Not only are these eco-friendly but, they allow you to swap and change the sex toy's shape and offer powerful and strong vibrations, too." Fun fact: she also highlights that the weight of the aluminium base of the sex toy also allows you to have more control when the sex toy is on max vibrations. No buzzing off mid-orgasm wit this toy..
For
- 7 vibration patterns
- 4 intensity levels
- Changeable heads and more eco-friendly design.
Against
- Intensity levels may be limited for some.
- Higher price point.
Fosnight is a big fan of this discreet clitoral stimulator, calling it "bite-sized" but packing a punch, too. Made from skin-safe silicone, its ergonomic design makes it ideal for use all over, plus it's waterproof, so can seriously enhance your shower play. Not to mention it's small and travel-friendly. Your next trip abroad with your partner just got exciting...
For
- 5 vibration patterns
- 5 intensities
- Petite but powerful
- Easy to grip
- USB rechargeable.
Against
- Not designer for internal use
- Might be basic for more advanced sex toy users.
Leach is a fan of this lipstick design from sex toy retailer Lovehoney - a toy she calls "excellent" and says has "upped the bullet game." Other pros: it's made from skin-safe silicone and has a note-worthy angled tip, making targeting specific areas way easier. Charge easily by plugging in a USB cable and enjoy up to 90 minutes of playtime.
For
- 3 vibration intensities
- 7 patterns
- Affordable price point
- USB rechargeable
Against
- Might be basic for more advanced sex toy users.
After something a little - well, different? Then Dixon recommends the Mantric Pebble Vibrator from Lovehoney, a unique design that offers unique orgasms, too. She loves that it encourages you to get creative when it comes to self pleasure and has multiple functions - it can be used for grinding, clitoral stimulation and more. You heard it here first...
For
- 7 settings
- Whisper quiet
- Tapered tip
- Waterproof
- USB rechargeable.
Against
- Not designed for internal use.
Last but by no means least, Cooper is also a fan of The Firefighter from Smile Makers, largely for partner fun when she's trying out new sex positions. Why? Well, its design is different, it has a tapered and pointed tip for targeted stimulation, plus the vibrations have different intensity levels as you work through the toy, she highlights. Enjoy.
For
- Tailored tip
- Battery powered
- Waterproof
- Battery life of four hours.
Against
- 4 speeds and 2 pulsation modes might be limiting for more advanced sex toy users.
What's the best clitoral vibrator you can buy?
Any of the eight clitoral vibrators in this article will do the trick, but the Love Not War option gets a yes from team Marie Claire UK as the most sustainable option, too.
Not only does it offer intense clitoral stimulation, but you can easily change the toy's heads, meaning mixing up your sessions just got a lot easier.
Ally Head is Marie Claire UK's Health, Sustainability, and Relationships Editor, eight-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner. Day-to-day, she works across site strategy, features, and e-commerce, reporting on the latest Covid-19 updates, writing the must-read health and wellness content, and rounding up the genuinely squat-proof gym leggings worth *adding to basket*. She regularly hosts panels and presents for things like the MC Sustainability Awards, has an Optimum Nutrition qualification, and is a bit of an SEO whizz, too, improving improved health traffic on site 189% from Feb 2020 to Feb 2021. Follow Ally on Instagram for more or get in touch.
