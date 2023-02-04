We-Vibe Tango X review: “Simply put, this is one of the best bullet vibrators of all time.”

So, you're keen to read my We-Vibe Tango X review? It's a pretty amazing toy if you hadn't guessed from that intro - so much so, I back it as one of the greatest bullet vibrators to be invented over the last few decades.

A bit of background for you, before I get into my review: the original We-Vibe Tango bullet vibrator came out in 2010. It was so well received that it quickly changed the perception that bullet vibrators were a weaker sex toy option, cementing it as a go-toy of choice (and one of the strongest compact vibrators out there).

The new version, the Tango X, has now taken over the old Tango’s title as one of the best bullet vibrators - keep reading for more details as to why the Tango X deserves to reign high on your sex toy wish list.

Fun fact for you: I'm a sex expert who's been around since the birth of the original Tango. I’m Ness Cooper, a clinical sexologist and sex tech nerd - keep scrolling for my honest We-Vibe Tango X review, and don't miss my We-Vibe Touch X review (opens in new tab) and Smile Makers The Billionaire review, while you're here.

We-Vibe Tango X review: “As a sex expert, I reckon this is the only bullet you need."

We-Vibe Tango X If you're after strong, rumbly vibrations then the We-Vibe Tango X is worth checking out. Offering eight different vibration patterns and seven different intensities, this lipstick-style bullet vibrator is one of the most powerful and compact sex toys out there. Plus, not only is the sex toy clitoral stimulation-focused, compact and travel-friendly, but it's also waterproof, too.

Special features and what sets it apart from competitors

More about the new Tango X design. Its USP is an easy-to-use grip that means even when it’s on max vibrations it won’t buzz out of your hand.

One of the best improvements I noticed on the Tango X is the added controls - the buttons are easier to use and you can change vibration settings more easily (with the old model and many other bullet vibrators, there is one single button to control the entire range of settings).

Many bullet vibrators have traditionally had weaker vibrations - but not the Tango X, which promises to provide vibrations that travel through the whole vulva and deeper parts of the clitoris.

Note, too, that the brand has made it a priority for your clit not to be made to feel hypersensitive by the toy, meaning you can enjoy the vibrations for longer (up to 120 minutes). With such a long run time, it's also less likely to lose charge during your solo sex sessions compared to traditional vibrators, where the battery power can run low after one masturbation session.

How to use the We-Vibe Tango X and how it was

I opened up the blue We-Vibe box to the toy alongside a detailed instruction booklet, USB cable, storage bag and free pjur lubricant sample. Before trying, do note that you'll need to charge the toy for around 90 minutes (you'll then be able to enjoy two hours of battery life though so win, win).

First testing, I'd forgotten that the sex toy arrives travel locked. Top tip for you: to turn the travel lock off, hold the plus and minus buttons together for two seconds - you'll feel two pulse vibrations to signal that the travel lock is now deactivated.

Other need-to-knows that I quickly figured out: the plus and minus buttons both control the vibration intensities and the wave-shaped button activates the vibration patterns. Generally, I found that I liked to stick to the continuous vibrations, but the Tango X’s changed vibration styles more fluidly than other competitors, meaning I'm able to stay in the moment more and enjoy the sensations.

During use, the lipstick shape slips between the labia effortlessly (a nice form of foreplay). Not only that, but I found that the toy rested nicely over my clitoris, meaning I was able to reach a satisfying orgasm quickly.

While the silicone handle did dampen the vibrations around where you’d grip the Tango X, this meant that I was able to keep hold of the toy during play. When testing with a partner, the vibrations and shape of the vibrator stimulated the penis as its hard plastic shell glided effortlessly along the shaft of the penis.

What the We-Vibe Tango X looked like pre-testing (Image credit: Future)

How to keep it maintained and clean

As the We-Vibe Tango X is waterproof, it can be washed in warm water with your standard sex toy cleaner. Once the vibrator, I advise putting it back in the satin We-Vibe bag with the charging cord, so it's harder for you to lose it.

About the brand We-Vibe

Originally founded by Bruce Murison in 2003, WeVibe is now part of WOW Tech Media which is linked with Lovehoney.

Their aim is to produce body-safe and eco-friendly sex toys that are playful and increase sexual satisfaction.

Should I buy it?

Short answer: yes. The We-Vibe Tango X is a must-have bullet vibrator and packs one hell of a punch, considering its size. For over ten years, the We-Vibe Tango has regained as one of the most powerful and quiet bullet vibrators out there.

The Tango X only continues its legacy.