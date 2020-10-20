Primark is selling the most magical Harry Potter advent calendar

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Whether you want to embrace the festive season or not, there’s one undeniable fact: Christmas is on its way. Yes, this year has passed terribly quickly and terribly slowly at the same time, and no one quite knows what December 25th 2020 will look like, but if there’s one thing that can inject a bit of joy into the final month of the year it’s a brilliant advent calendar.

And this year, there are so many to choose from. If you want a beauty advent calendar, there are some top contenders – including the Liberty advent calendar – and if you prefer jewellery, then the Missoma advent calendar is the one for you.

If you like a boozier countdown, there are the Aldi wine and Prosecco advent calendars on offer.

But what if you want to put your own goodies away to find every day in December?

Primark is now selling a wooden Harry Potter advent calendar that you can fill with all sorts of treats, and it looks magical.

Last year, there was the Hogwarts Express train that had 24 labelled wooden boxes. This year, however, it’s all about the Hogwarts castle.

It boasts the Hogwarts House colours – red for the Gryffindors, green for the Slytherins, yellow for the Hufflepuffs and blue for the Ravenclaws – and is complete with turrets, mini windows plus the iconic crest, so it really does look the part.

There are 24 separate compartments for the treats of your choice. Stay traditional with chocolates, house some beautiful pieces of jewellery or fill each draw with beauty minis – the possibilities are endless.

The announcement on Primark’s Facebook page reads: ‘This year’s coveted Harry Potter calendar is making its way into store.

‘When the autumn term draws to a close, make sure you have this Hogwarts advent calendar on-hand to start the Christmas countdown in wizarding style.

‘Fill the drawers with all kinds of treats – this will be a Christmas tradition you can continue for years to come!’

The best part? You can use this all year round and make every day of every month a little bit special.

If you want your very own Harry Potter advent calendar, it’ll set you back just £16.

Bargain.