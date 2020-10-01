This year’s Missoma advent calendar is even better than the last

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for: Missoma is bringing back its popular advent calendar for a second year in a row (and do check out all the other jewellery advent calendar 2020 offerings here, as well as the beauty advent calendars for 2020).

It hasn’t launched yet, but we’re giving you a little sneak peek so you decide whether it’s worth setting your alarm for or not – and spoiler alert: it is.

Like last year, the calendar contains 12 of the jewellery brand’s best-selling pieces as well as newer styles, including the new mini version of the sell-out Baya Hoops and the Interstellar Anklet, Molten Cuff and brand new pearl-studded huggies.

The calendar will also contain more minimalist designs such as the Gold Twisted Choker and Prism Studs to cater to all styles.

SHOP THE MISSOMA ADVENT CALENDAR HERE (FROM 21st OCTOBER)

You’ll also get individually-designed playing cards, a brand-first keyring and a hairslide in the cut pull-out compartments.

For 2020, Missoma has teamed up with illustrator Vicki Murdoch, Creative Director and Founder of Silken Favours to create a the bespoke design, as well as a new ‘Christmas Cracker’ which includes a set of three pairs of earrings, a hat and a joke.

The advent calendar is priced at £395, which seems like a lot but is actually a great saving (last year, we worked out that everything included totalled to over £600).

The Christmas cracker comes in slightly cheaper, priced at £145, and both are launching October 21st on missoma.com.