I'm a Health Editor who debunks fads for a living - 8 simple ways to improve your health that have transformed my life

If you're feeling slightly overwhelmed by the barrage of "New Year, New Me" messaging flooding your feeds this January - and maybe even starting to question whether you should try that super strict, pretty miserable-sounding fad diet you've seen TikTokers raving about - let me stop you there. As a Senior Health Editor with nearly a decade of industry experience, I've seen this narrative played out for years and can tell you now: it won't work.

Cutting out entire food groups won't work, making yourself slog through workouts you don't enjoy won't work, and taking supplements that you copied from an influencer online likely won't work. Why? Because none of these lifestyle tweaks are attainable - they're all too drastic, too all-or-nothing, too crash diet. And while you may feel that you need to take extreme measures to feel your best, I can assure you that the opposite is actually most effective.

Confused? Let me explain. Science has proven time and time again that the single most effective way to build healthy, long-term habits that have a genuine impact on your overall wellbeing is to figure out what healthy habits work for you and your body and then build these small yet effective tweaks into your daily lifestyle.

No, it won't give you results in two weeks, and no, it won't be the most exciting, but I'd counter that any diet or workout that promises as much is a fad, anyway. There's real joy to be found from prioritising daily healthy habits - but more on that, below.

Below, I've shared the eight tips that have genuinely transformed my life and that I do every day, as a Health Editor. These aren't drastic overhauls or all-or-nothing approaches - rather, simple, attainable and affordable tweaks that promise to boost mood, wellbeing and more. Keep scrolling - and don't miss our guides to the best Em The Nutritionist's recipes and Glucose Goddess hacks, as well as explainers on blood sugar spikes, foods for hormone health and the benefits of mindful eating . Recipe hunting? Scroll expert-approved healthy breakfast ideas , healthy snack ideas , healthy smoothie recipes , plus what to eat after a workout , here.

8 simple ways to improve your health that are expert-approved

1. Start your day with a glass of water

Hands up if you start most mornings by sleepily making your way to your kitchen and hitting the big button on your coffee machine, enjoying your morning coffee ritual before you even think about a glass of water? And, hands up if you then throw yourself headfirst into your day and end up feeling a bit like a prune come 6 pm when you've finally remembered that you feel better hydrated (but by that point, fancy a wine instead)?

If that's you, then you're far from alone. A recent 2024 study from Drive Research found that 73% of people drink coffee every day, with many opting for the caffeinated beverage as their first drink of the day.

I'm not suggesting you should skip your morning coffee or swerve caffeine - wellness shouldn't be about cutting things out, but focusing on what you can add to your diet, workouts or lifestyle to give you an extra boost. So try this, instead: opt for a glass of water first thing and before you consume caffeine. There are a whole load of scientifically-backed reasons to start your day with a glass of water, including replenished fluids lost during sleep, stimulating your digestive system, and improving your brain function, to name a few. I personally feel more energised, awake and alert if I opt for a glass of water first thing, plus I know it reminds me to drink water more frequently throughout the day.

2. And try aim for some morning sunlight, too

Next up: the importance of morning sunlight, which you've no doubt read loads about by now.

In a nutshell, morning sunlight is key to overall health as it's the most effective way to regulate your circadian rhythm, the tool in your body responsible for helping you to feel awake and asleep at the right times.

For me, this looks like opening my curtains as soon as I wake up and then heading for an early morning walk or strength training session on my roof garden. That said, if those feel unattainable to you and your current lifestyle, I'd recommend investing in one of the best sunrise alarm clocks. These SAD lamps cleverly mimic sunrise and help you start your day with sunlight. (Plus, they make great reading lamps).

3. Bank some movement every day

Movement is one of the simplest ways to boost your overall wellbeing, with numerous studies proving that it it helps to lower your risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, strengthen your bones, muscles, and joints, not to mention improve your mood, and boost mental and brain health, too. The NHS recommends you aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week for optimal health. That's two hours and 30 minutes, FYI, and includes activities like walking and cycling.

If you know that already and feel daunted by the number and believe workouts just "aren't for you," let me reassure you - walking in and of itself can be a really great way to up your daily movement and is accessible and affordable for all. “The physical benefits of walking span fat loss and weight management and it can boost your cardiovascular health, too,” personal trainer and nutrition coach Chloe Thomas previously shared with MC UK. Take this 2023 article , as an example, which concluded that walking is effective for improving your rate of ageing and aerobic fitness, reducing both body weight and body mass index (BMI),

Still on the fence? This January, I want to encourage you to scrap everything you've read or heard about workouts from your brain. Erase every legs, bums and tums class and intimidating group run that you've ever done.

Instead, take a long, hard look at the forms of movement that you once truly enjoyed and make time for these. It might be a 30-minute walk every morning before work, a dance class in your living room with your children because you yourself loved dancing as a kid, or a hula hooping workshop with friends because you attended The Mighty Hoopla festival together when you were younger. Not forgetting tennis doubles, Burlesque tutorials, or a free run club - the world really is your oyster.

4. Keep your supplements somewhere visible

Next up - a simple hack that'll encourage you to actually take your supplements, if you've invested in any. That's not to say you need supplements - each to their own, and do consult with a qualified professional before taking.

That said, if you're someone who'd like to try supplementation but always struggle with consistency, popping all of your supplement bottles on your dresser where you do your make-up every morning or next to your toothbrush so you'll see them morning and night will serve as a really handy visual reminder. What better cue, hey? This will make it less easy fo you to forget altogether and find them at the back of your cupboard six months later, out of date and unusable. You're welcome.

5. Habit stack the to-do's that you least enjoy

We've all got a healthy habit that we know would benefit us that we put off. Whether it's eating enough leafy greens, flossing after brushing your teeth, or, in my case, doing my ankle-specific strength training moves to avoid the risk of injury as a distance runner, some parts of a healthy lifestyle are - let's face it - boring and hard to stick to.

That's where habit stacking, comes in, a tool loved by celebrities for boosting - and maintaining - healthy habits (Oprah Winfrey and Kendall Jenner are both reported to be fans). Never heard of it? “Habit stacking describes when you create a new habit by attaching it to something you already do regularly,” workplace mental wellbeing expert and founder of The Mind Tribe , Anji McGrandles, previously shared with MC UK. “For example, if you want to drink more water, you might try to drink a glass every time you’re waiting for the kettle to boil.”

In my case as a runner, I'm constantly trying to strengthen my ankles but also finding the actual strengthening exercises themselves mind-numbingly dull. Habit stacking my ankle strengthening exercises with my morning and evening skincare, though, has made my calf raises a non-negotiable and part of my daily routine.

6. Diarise your workouts in advance

I've done this for nearly ten years now and can't tell you how game-changing it's been for my overall health and wellbeing. Every Sunday evening without fail, I sit down and plan out my workouts for the week. It's therapeutic, helps me to feel organised, and cements my workouts as a when, not an if. It also helps me to see when, realistically, I'll have time to get a sweat on. This, in turn, helps me to head into every workout prepared, relaxed, and having found the time to show up for my body.

Of course, there will be some days when you just really don't fancy it - and on those, listening to your body is key. We'd never suggest forcing yourself to workout if you're really knackered. But as PT Andy Vincent previously explained to MC UK, “Exercise needs to be elevated in the hierarchy of your week so it's not the thing that always gets moved. Look at your diary the week before, spot times you can exercise, and stick to it.”

That said, he also encourages you to remember that life can be busy at the best of times, so some weeks you just won't have any time to move - and that's okay, too. “Don't stress if the day blows up and you can't train. Life will always throw curveballs. It's not about smashing every week - rather, doing the best you can.”

7. Prioritise sleep

You'll have been told this time, and time, and time again, and likely know of the importance of sleep. But you might also feel you simply don't have the time to get any more shut-eye than you're currently getting. That was me in my early 20s- running on caffeine, HIIT workouts and six hours of sleep a night, thinking it was normal to feel constantly wired and simultaneously exhausted at the same time.

Around five years ago, though, I started on a long and challenging, at times, journey to improve not only the amount of sleep I was getting but the quality of said sleep, too. I now have quite a strict bedtime routine which consists of no phones or screens, sleep sprays galore, a magnesium supplement and a 40-minute winddown with my book (I head upstairs at 9.30 to do my skincare and winddown, aiming to head off by 10.20 pm).

Of course, for many this just won't be feasible. You may be caring for children or working shifts. If that's you, listen up. While the NHS advises that adults aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night, several experts we've spoken to stress that it's the quality of your sleep that matters over the quantity. Six hours of deep, REM sleep, for example, will likely leave you feeling more refreshed than nine hours of poor-quality zzz's. For more expert tips on how to improve your sleep, scroll our expert-led guide.

8. Aim for a balance of protein, carbs, healthy fat and fibre with each meal

And last but by no means least, if you're looking to improve your health, one of the simplest things you can do is focus on your nutrition. Knowing what to eat can be confusing at the best of times, with fad diets popping up left, right and centre. But I wish someone could have told 15-year-old-me that nutrition really is as simple as aiming for a balance of complex carbs, protein, healthy fat and fibre with each meal, and that in doing so, you'll feel satiated, energised, and have less hunger pangs and cravings, too.

While carbs are essential for energy and fat and fibre pivotal for boosting gut health, protein is the key macronutrient for keeping you full, as registered nutritionist Caroline Farrell explains. "A general guide for portion size is roughly the size of your palm per meal, but if you’re very active—such as regularly going to the gym or running—you may need more to support recovery and performance." Her advice? Aim to include a variety of protein sources in your diet each week, including lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy, legumes, tofu, and nuts.

Another absolute gem of nutrition advice that gut health pro Dr Megan Rossi once gave to me that's really stuck with me? Focus on what you can add to your diet to boost your health, rather than what you feel you need to cut out.

Still not sure on your protein requirements? Don't miss our guides to how much protein you need, plus our go-to protein powders for women .

So there you have it - simple, actionable ways to improve your health that don't cost the world and won't require you to completely overhaul your lifestyle. Because remember - feeling your best shouldn't ever feel like a chore.

