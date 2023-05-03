If you're Googling "Glucose Goddess hacks," then you likely already follow Jessie Inchauspé on Instagram.

The French biochemist has slowly but surely amassed a cult-like following on social media with one simple formula - sharing graphs showing how her blood glucose spikes after different meals.

Blood glucose spikes are natural and happen when glucose amasses in our bloodstream. Why are big glucose spikes not ideal for our health, we hear you ask? Well, while they happen to everyone, in the short term, you'll likely notice some serious fatigue, sugar cravings, and difficulty keeping your weight steady.

In the long term and if they happen too regularly, they can lead to chronic inflammation, the cause of diseases like stroke, heart disease, liver disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Take a bowl of pasta, for example. Her research shows that if you eat it on its own, you can expect to see a big glucose spike after you eat. Enjoy a salad beforehand, though, and you digest fibre before carbs, enabling your body to process the carbohydrates more effectively and without such a big glucose spike.

Some of us are better equipped to manage blood sugar spikes than others, but they'll largely affect anyone with polycystic ovarian syndrome or diabetes, alongside those who consume a highly processed diet.

While it isn't a new concept (blood spikes have been studied in humans since the early 2000's, including in this 2002 study), Jessie's famous hacks that she offers her followers are. They're straightforward, easy to follow, and realistic - no diet fads asking you to cut out foods you love, here.

Glucose goddess hacks: 4 steps to improved energy, mood and more

Inchauspé's new book is jam-packed with fun recipes, hacks, and guidelines for inflammation-friendly eating.

To read her four non-negotiable Glucose Goddess hacks, keep scrolling.

1. Have a savoury breakfast

This, the pro explains, is non-negotiable. "Making sure you have a savoury breakfast - one that is based around protein and doesn't contain anything sweet in it except whole fruit - is key," she stresses. (Our guides to how much protein you need (opens in new tab) and the best protein powders (opens in new tab) might come in handy here).

Why? Well, a savoury breakfast will keep your glucose levels steady for the whole day and considerably reduce cravings, she explains.

"Plus, if you usually eat breakfast, don't stop eating it to "save yourself" for bigger meals," she goes on. It's a recipe for overeating later because you're starving. Trust us on this one.

Not sure where to start with a savoury breakfast? Try the following:

Two-egg omelette with tomatoes and feta

Toast with smoked salmon and cream cheese

Mushrooms on toast

Shakshuka

Unflavoured Greek yoghurt, nut butter, seeds and wholefruit.

Chia seed pudding.

2. Add a bit of vinegar

Did you know? Research shows that drinking vinegar before a meal will curb the glucose spike of what you eat afterwards by up to 30% – without you needing to change anything about the meal you're about to have.

Just one tablespoon of vinegar can result in a smaller glucose spike, fewer cravings, and more energy, she shares. "Vinegar is a powerful substance that acts on the body in two ways: first, it slows down the speed at which starches get broken down into glucose molecules as we digest them, and second, it tells our muscles to soak up extra glucose as it arrives in our bloodstream," explains the scientist.

Inchauspé's favourite way to consume vinegar is by mixing up this glucose-steady cocktail:

Pour one tablespoon of vinegar (any kind of vinegar, except balsamic as it contains extra sugar) in a tall glass of water.

Try mixing with sparkling water, ice cubes, or a dash of lemon, if you'd like.

Drink it about 10 minutes before a big meal.

3. Add a veggie starter

In other words, eat your vegetables first during your meal, or munch on a pre-meal veggie starter.

Why? Because vegetables contain a powerful substance called fibre which can aid your digestion, she shares. "When we eat it at the beginning of a meal, the fibre has time to deploy itself in our digestive tracts and create a protective mesh in our upper intestine," she details. "This mesh then reduces the absorption of any glucose molecules coming down during the rest of the meal, again meaning that you get to eat the exact same meal as before, but with less of an impact on your glucose and on your body."

Her personal favourites span a fresh spinach salad with miso dressing, cucumbers with hummus, or roasted cauliflower. Top tip: ideally, your veggie starter should make up 30% of your meal. Enjoy.

4. Get moving

Ever experienced a food coma before - you know, that lethargic, full feeling when you know you've eaten too much? This hack is for you, shares Inchauspé.

That's right - you can minimise your blood glucose spikes by doing as little as ten minutes of walking after eating.

"90 minutes after the end of a meal, get up and use your muscles for ten minutes," she recommends. "I like to recruit a friend and go for a brisk walk outside, but you can also clean up the table, do the dishes, or organise a little dance party to your favourite songs in the living room."

So how does it work? "As you use your muscles, they will soak up the excess glucose in your bloodstream, in turn reducing the glucose spike of the meal you just had," she explains. "This prevents fatigue and helps your body manage the impact of the sugar you might have eaten."

