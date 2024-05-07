The internet loves morning routines that centre around lemon water and hot girl walks right now, but if you're wanting to get strong, then you need a specific morning workout routine to build muscle.

While it's easy to eye-roll at influencers who manage a 20-step skin routine, do Pilates and make a home-cooked breakfast all before 7am, the benefits of morning routines are backed by science. A 2021 Personnel Psychology paper reported that morning routines made people more energetic and engaged and more likely to progress towards their goals at work. And when it comes to morning movement, research from Chronobiology International shows that training in the morning may be more beneficial for muscle hypertrophy in women.

It's not to say that morning workouts are the be-all and end-all - one 2022 paper found that strength training in the morning led to greater muscle gains in the lower body while evening training was better for the upper body. That said, it's often good to get exercise done in the morning so you're less likely to cancel it. "Genuinely, the best time to workout, for muscle building or for any other fitness goal, varies based on each person's busy lives, circadian rhythm, work and home life, preferences and schedules," says Lucie Cowan, a master trainer at Third Space London. "The most important thing is to choose a time that allows you to consistently stick to your workouts and gives you the energy to perform at your best."

And if you're a morning person, then Cowan and I, Chloe Gray, a Health Editor and fitness trainer, have tips for you on how to create a routine that will lead to effective muscle building. Keep scrolling for more - and don't miss our guides to weight training, the best strength training workouts, and which strength training exercises a PT recommends, while you're here.

This is the best morning workout routine to build muscle, according to a top trainer

Are morning workout routines good for building muscle?

If you're opting for morning muscle building workouts then you're likely to pack in a load of benefits, including:

1. Increased energy levels

"Many people find they have higher energy levels in the morning after a good night's sleep, which can lead to more intense and productive workouts," says Cowan. That said, we need to continue to increase the intensity of our training for more gains and to keep improving our fitness. This is known as progressive overload and, in short, is thought to be more achievable if you workout first thing. You see, training when you have the most energy means you'll be able to lift more, therefore challenging your muscles and making them grow faster.

2. Boosted metabolism

"Exercising in the morning has been thought to support your metabolism, which can support muscle growth and fat loss," says Cowan.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Better chance of consistency

"Working out in the morning can help establish a consistent routine, as there are fewer distractions and interruptions compared to later in the day," explains the PT.

4. Better chance of gains

Did you know? "Testosterone levels tend to be higher in the morning, which can enhance muscle growth and recovery," explains Cowan.

5. Better mental clarity

And finally, "morning workouts can help improve focus and mental clarity, setting a positive tone for the rest of the day," she concludes.

5 key elements of a muscle-building morning routine

1. Sleep well

If building muscle is the goal, sleeping well is the first step: one study from Physiological Reports found that a single night of sleep deprivation was enough to reduce muscle protein synthesis - a key marker of muscle growth - by 18%. That means reaping the benefits of your workouts starts with what you do the night before.

"Getting enough high-quality sleep is essential for muscle recovery and growth. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night and establish a consistent sleep schedule to optimise your body’s recovery processes," says Cowan.

Exactly how you do that is personal: some people find watching TV tricks them into staying awake later and gets them overly hyped, while others find it's a great way to wind down and snooze. But if you need help, read our guide on how to improve your sleep.

2. Fuel

Eating before a morning workout is a controversial one, given so many people report not feeling hungry first thing in the morning. But if building muscle if your goal, it's best to get fuel in the tank before hitting the weights room.

"It’s essential to fuel your body, even if it’s only something small. Training fasted can be detrimental to building muscle, as your body lacks readily available energy sources to fuel the muscles. This can lead to decreased performance during the workout, making it harder to lift heavy or get the extra reps, ultimately limiting the stimulus for muscle growth," says Cowan. "Additionally, your body may turn to muscle protein for energy, which can hinder muscle growth over time."

Before workouts, she recommends aiming for a balanced meal or snack that's easy to digest, focusing on carbs and protein. Some options include:

Porridge with milk or Greek yogurt.

Whole wheat toast and eggs

A banana with almond butter or a protein shake.

Whole grain cereal and milk with a piece of fruit.

3. Mobilise

We all feel a little stiff when we first wake up, so before diving straight into your workout, it's important to stretch out the body and create some mind-to-muscle connection. The best way to do that is with dynamic stretching or mobility work, which means moving through positions rather than holding still in a stretch for a long time.

"Including mobility prior to your workout in your morning routine can help improve your range of motion and the quality of your lifts in your workout, reduce the risk of injury and enhance overall performance," says Cowan.

Try one of the below routines:

1. 10 minute morning mobility with Shona Vertue

2. 12-minute daily stretch by MadFit

3. 15-minute morning yoga flow by Cat Meffan

4. Strength train

Now you're ready to get into your workout. Just like any other time of day, the best way to build muscle is with hypertrophy strength training, which means lifting weights for around three to four sets of six-to-12 reps.

"In the morning, a combination of compound strength training exercises (those that work multiple joints and muscles) is ideal. This could include exercises such as squats, deadlifts, bench presses, pull-ups, and rows," says Cowan.

These moves are effective because they target many areas of the body in one go and mean you can lift heavy, making them super efficient for those who don't have hours to spend in the gym before work or home responsibilities.

"Additionally, including some form of cardiovascular exercise at the end of the session can help improve overall fitness and support muscle growth," says Cowan. This could be as simple as walking home from the gym or as fancy as some interval training on the treadmill.

Of course, it's important not to overtrain - the NHS recommends two strength training sessions a week alongside 150 minutes of cardio, but our trainers reckon three strength training sessions is a good starting point for actively building muscle.

Not sure where to start? Our guides to strength training for beginners, strength training at home and strength training at home without equipment will come in handy here, as will our expert explainers on free weight exercises and resistance training vs strength training.

5. Refuel

Did you know that your muscles don't grow during the actual workout? Rather, the exercise tears the tissue and what you eat after helps them to grow back stronger. So, replenishing your energy after training is the most important step of your morning.

"A post-workout meal or snack should be rich in carbohydrates to replenish glycogen stores and in protein to support muscle recovery," says Cowan.

Wondering what to eat after a workout? Good meal ideas include:

A smoothie with fruit and one of the best protein powders

Greek yoghurt with granola and berries

A turkey sandwich on whole-grain bread

Wondering, how long after exercising can I eat? Well, despite all that, you don't need to worry about scoffing something the minute you finish your training. Ensuring that you eat a reasonable snack or meal within a couple of hours of leaving the gym will be good enough to keep building muscle. "Timing and food choices will depend on your individual preferences, tolerance, and the intensity of your workout. Experiment to find what works best for you, and listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues," says Cowen.

Now you're free to shower, commute and start the rest of your day, knowing you've set your body up for being stronger than ever.

Shop MC UK approved products now:

Lumie Wake-up Body Clock Alarm £99 at Amazon Waking up to my Lumie lamp instead of a scary alarm going off in darkness makes my mornings flow so much easier. If you're not a morning person, I recommend trying it and seeing if it's the spark you need to ease into your day. Scroll other MC UK-approved options in our edit of the best sunrise alarm clocks, here.

Adanola Ultimate Tank £29.99 at Adanola When you're getting ready early in the morning, you need clothes you can chuck on rather than stress out about. This Adanola tank is an easy, comfortable gym fit that looks great every time.