If you know me, you'll know I like running. Like, really like running - so much so, I've completed eight marathons, countless halves, and one 37-mile ultra marathon. Yep - I really enjoy it. While I'm not fussy about when I run - any time of day works for me - I am picky about where I run, much preferring an aesthetically pleasing, soul-soothing trail to the concrete jungle of London.

So, when I heard athleisurewear giant lululemon was about to launch the third iteration of their Blissfeel running trainer - this time, specifically designed with trails in mind - I was intrigued.

What's so different about a trail shoe to a road shoe, I hear you ask? Good question. Trail shoes are engineered to perform better on rough yet soft terrain and have specially engineered grip - if you've ever nearly stacked it while running down a muddy path, then you'll understand why trail shoes are so important for certain terrains.

I was one of the first to review the first iteration of the shoe when it launched last year - read my Blissfeel review, here - so feel like I've seen the progression of the design from road to trail. My first thoughts? When I say it's come on a lot, I mean it - this is my favourite iteration of the shoe to date. More on why below.

How I tested the lululemon Blissfeel Trail

I laced up in the lululemon Blissfeel Trail for four sessions before judging whether they're one of the best running trainers on the market - a 3-mile run, a 5-mile run, a 10-mile run, and a 6-mile hike.

I wanted to test the shoe on both road and trail, so took them for a spin not only on the pavement but to tackle some off-road in, too. Each time, I tested:

Does the trainer perform as it says it will?

Is it comfortable, supportive, and functional?

Does the trainer work for multiple sports, or just one?

Is the trainer a good investment?

Would I recommend it to a friend?

lululemon Blissfeel Trail review

If you're a workout fan, you'll likely have seen lululemon's first footwear launch last year - a running trainer designed by women, for women (in previous years, many brands simply shrunk down the male design and retailed it for the female foot).

Fast forward twelve months and they've launched a redesigned trail version of the shoe with an added protective film on the upper (great for durability and muddy puddles) and a grippy sole underfoot.

The first thing I notice about the shoe is how comfortable is - straight out of the box levels of comfortable, and I don't notice any pain or rubbing when I took them out for the first three-mile spin. They're surprisingly propulsive for a trail shoe, yet still stable and supportive for hillier trail terrain.

Speaking with reps from the brand to learn more about the shoe, they confirm that it's been designed for versatility - that is, for both the Mum who wants to head for a trail run after dropping the kids at school and the employee on the hunt for a trainer that's appropriate for off-roading that they can also wear to the office.

The Blissfeel Trail ticks all the right boxes in this regard - it's engineered for trail, sure, but isn't so high tech it won't appeal to the runner who sometimes runs 5km on road and othertimes opts for softer, muddier routes.

After completing my third and second runs in them, I'm a fan, and while I'd likely err away from running much further than a half marathon in them, they weren't designed for super long distances. Rather, lace up in these shoes for your local Parkrun, steady trail miles, or runs where you need the right support but will be heading straight to brunch, afterwards.

They're great for hiking, too, as I found out when I put them on for a six mile walk. I liked that both my feet and ankles felt adequately supported in them but they also weren't a glaringly obvious "functional" shoe that stuck out like a sore thumb against my other athleisurewear.

I was pleasantly surprised by how well they supported me on concrete, too - don't be put off investing in this shoe if your training is a mix of road and trail running. It's a good all-rounder with a stable base and extra grip to make sure slipping is avoided where possible. They've designed the shoe with both terrains in mind, opening up the world of trail running to those who aren't ready to spend hours out on the trail just yet.

Also worth noting - while I'd recommend sizing up for the Blissfeel or Blissfeel 2 designs, the Trail runs true to size and is spacious enough not to crush your toes or arch.

It's an interesting move for a brand that has its roots in yoga, but having tested the shoe, it gets my seal of approval. It's exciting to see them making trail running more mainstream and accessible. While it's not the most advanced trail option out there, it is designed with the everyday woman in mind - that is, you could wear it on the school run, for a weekend hike, and on your muddy morning miles and it'd transition seamlessly between the three. A good investment trainer, if you ask me.