I thought I'd hate hot yoga - but I've been shocked by how much it's transformed my fitness and flexibility

Let me start this by admitting - I'm a naturally stiff and sweaty person. Which, while brutally honest, kind of feels like a sordid admission.. In a world of fitness influencers cracking out burpees without a singular visible sweat bead and yogis dropping into middle splits with the ease of a Drag Race contender, it's always felt a little shameful that I’m dripping like a marathon finisher just ten minutes into an F45 class. Not only that, but despite dancing regularly, I can barely touch my toes.

I'm sure you'll agree that being stiff and sweaty isn't the most desirable combination of physical traits when you’re used to seeing clean-cut and curated workouts online. But I admit this to immediately assure anyone who has avoided hot yoga classes for either - or both - of those reasons. Because I was convinced that I’d hate it, and it has turned out to be the best thing I’ve done for my physical and mental health.

Last year was quite transformative for me, you see, and my hot yoga challenge played a huge part. At the start of 2024, I decided to really take my physical health into my own hands. Strength and flexibility were my main focus, so I incorporated gentle walks into my daily routine, picked up running with the help of a Garmin training plan (still quite shocked about that one), and ensured that my week included a mix of dance classes and weight training. It’s also when I decided to try a one-off class at Hot Pod Leyton - and the thing that surprised me the most? Ever since I first walked into that large inflatable space, I’ve been a hot yoga convert.

In the last six months, I’ve committed to my hot yoga practice with regular classes - and the benefits can't be ignored. A Wednesday morning session ensures I’m feeling calm and clear midweek, and after just a month I was getting into bow pose with seemingly miraculous ease. There’s science to back the benefits of yoga , too: the higher temperature warms your muscles and increases blood flow, which can improve flexibility and make you feel like you're "loosening" up.

As for mental clarity, I’m well aware that cold water therapy probably comes to mind first - I’ve taken ice baths on the beach and regularly finish my showers with a blast. But research also shows that hot yoga can have a similar effect on your mental health. When I tell you that I feel less stressed, less anxious, and mentally sharper, it’s not just wellness woo-woo. It genuinely leaves me feeling relaxed, and connects me to my body in a way that regular yoga never quite has.

So, what happens in a hot yoga class? Let me talk you through what to expect. Do make sure to invest in one of the best gym mats and a good supportive sports bra before your first class - because trust me, you’ll feel far freer in fewer layers. Keen to read more about yoga specifically? Read our guides to the different types of yoga, here, or scroll through the best yoga flows for relaxation, yoga flows for energy, and yoga flows for flexibility, here.

I never thought I'd enjoy hot yoga - but it's been game-changing for my mental and physical health

What is a hot yoga class like?

You might remember various hot yoga studios popping up on affluent high streets in the UK around fifteen years ago. At the time, I largely ignored it. Why would I, a woman who can only manage holiday heat when it's 28 degrees or less, choose to put myself in an enclosed sweaty space and exercise at the same time?

However, given my aforementioned health and fitness goals last year, I decided to try a class at Hot Pod Leyton. Just to see. I arrived at the studio, nestled just under Leyton Arches and flanked by a bevvy of coffee shops, delis and foodie hotspots. After checking in, I grabbed a couple of yoga blocks, helped myself to a mat and took a deep breath. The space itself is bright and airy, with accessible changing rooms, showers, and - notably - a bowl of help-yourself hairbands on the large, rustic wooden table. But the classes take place inside the huge inflatable directly behind the welcome area.

Once inside, I'm enveloped in a purple, dimly lit bubble - great for anyone who feels self-conscious under glaring lights - and mat spaces are helpfully marked so that I know where to go. The warm air hit me immediately. While Hot Pod keep their classes at around 37 degrees Celsius, some studios can crank it up to a melt-worthy 41.

Despite going in convinced that it would be sixty minutes of struggle, once the class starts I've started adjusting to the warmth. There are a few minutes of meditative breath-work which help me to relax, and then the sequence promptly begins. Am I already sweating five minutes in? Yes. But the transitions are slow and gentle, and it helps that you're encouraged not to rush. Familiar poses are incorporated into the flow - think downward facing dog, warrior II and triangle pose - and as time goes on, I notice that they come to me with more ease than they have done in the past. The teacher reminds everyone to focus on their breath, take water as they need it, and return to their mat in child pose if they're ever feeling dizzy or overwhelmed.

Surprisingly, the hour passes very quickly. For the first time, I've finished a yoga class without counting down the minutes to Shavasana. Big win. But I also notice something else as I collect my belongings and wipe away the sweat splashes on my mat - my mind didn't wander once. The immersive cocoon helped me to stay focused, and the heat felt so un-ignorable that my brain only had room to concentrate on the poses at hand. While I've dipped in and out of various yoga practices over the years, it was often laced with disappointment and annoyance that I'm not flexible enough, and it constantly felt hard. Not only did I come bouncing out of the pod feeling accomplished, it gave me a totally new perspective on how yoga should feel. For me, it's far less about getting yourself into an impressive pretzel shape (though I'll always try), and far more about tapping into that focus, mind-body connection, and mental peace.

What are the benefits of hot yoga over a regular class?

That increased temperature isn’t designed for yogi bragging rights - according to research, there are a number of health benefits that come with hot yoga. These include:

Improves flexibility

Reduces stress

Helps overall mood

Improves cardiovascular fitness

Improves circulation

While it will have a positive impact on any strength goals you may have, a 2018 study also found that participants who were previously inactive felt less stressed after taking hot yoga classes for 16 weeks, and it positively impacted their day-to-day mood.

So it's pretty clear to see why I'm now hooked on hot yoga. It's hugely improved my flexibility, and I've really noticed that it compliments my other activities like dancing and weight training. The biggest draw for me, though, is that warm, calm, post-class bliss that I don't really get from any other workout. I only wish I'd tried it sooner.

Jadie looking flushed and happy after an early hot yoga class (Image credit: Future)

Where can I find the right hot yoga class for me?

While I visit Hot Pod Leyton whenever I'm back in London, I also enjoy classes at local studios in Brighton, including Yoga In The Lanes and Ekah. As with all and any fitness classes, things can vary depending on teaching styles, facilities, temperature and the environment that's created. Personally, I love a juicy slow flow that focuses on movements which connect your mind and body, and now feel comfortable in classes up to 40 degrees. But the most important thing is finding a space where you feel comfortable.

It’s had a huge impact on my physical and mental health, and now I’m that person who can’t stop going on about it. So if you're looking for something to try in 2025, take this as your sign.

