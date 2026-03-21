As I write this one year shy of 30, I’m aware this might sound a little dramatic. But lately I’ve caught myself wondering whether getting older automatically means getting weaker. I’ve been active most of my life - training competitively as a dancer from a young age before going on to run several marathons - and yet I still find myself worrying that midlife might mark the beginning of a slow physical decline. That is, until I spoke with strength coach Kate Rowe-Ham, who insists the opposite is true: that midlife isn’t the beginning of the end, but the moment women can reclaim their power.

A leading midlife and longevity strength coach and the author of The Longevity Solution, Rowe-Ham has built a platform helping women in their forties and fifties rethink their relationship with fitness. Through her coaching and Owning Your Menopause platform, the expert-led fitness, nutrition and wellbeing app she founded, Rowe-Ham encourages women to shift the focus away from aesthetics and towards something far more meaningful. Her mantra? Building long-term strength, resilience and health, no matter your age.

It’s a philosophy that was born out of her own experience. Like many women, Rowe-Ham spent much of her early fitness journey chasing a particular body ideal. “In my 30s, exercise was largely about aesthetics - how my body looked rather than how it felt or what it could do,” she explains. “I’d absorbed the message that exercise was about staying slim or trying to fix parts of ourselves.”

Article continues below

But everything changed when she entered perimenopause. Suddenly, the conversation she was having with her body was no longer about appearance, but about energy, sleep, mood and long-term health.

“What really struck me was how many women around me felt like their bodies were starting to fail them,” she says. “They felt weaker, more tired and less confident - yet no one had really explained what was happening hormonally or how they could adapt their lifestyle.”

For Rowe-Ham, that realisation became a turning point. Instead of accepting the narrative that midlife is synonymous with decline, she began to reframe it as an opportunity for women to become stronger - physically and mentally - than ever before.

Keep reading for her full story. Keen to learn more about movement for longevity? Do scroll through our guides to the best longevity workouts and blue zone living , or explore our guides to the best strength training exercises and how to start lifting weights as a beginner.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kate Rowe-Ham: “Women are often told midlife means decline, but the opposite is true.”

Navigating perimenopause forced Rowe-Ham to completely rethink the way she trained.

“Before that, my training was quite goal-driven and aesthetic-focused,” she says. But when symptoms began to appear, from disrupted sleep and panic attacks to fluctuating energy levels, she realised that the approach was no longer serving her.

“I was doing too much HIIT and not enough strength training. My cortisol was through the roof,” she recalls. “So I started looking into what my body actually needed, rather than what I thought it needed to fit into a certain shape or size.”

Strength training quickly became the foundation of her routine. As oestrogen levels decline during perimenopause and menopause, women naturally begin to lose muscle mass and bone density - something resistance training can help protect against.

“I also began valuing recovery far more,” she says. “Sleep, mobility, stress management and giving my body the time it needed to adapt. Moving from exercising to change how I looked to exercising to support my health and strength was incredibly empowering."

A post shared by 𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐰𝐞-𝐇𝐚𝐦 - Menopause Fitness Coach (@katerh_fitness) A photo posted by on

If there’s one thing Rowe-Ham is passionate about, it’s encouraging women to lift weights.

“Strength training is one of the most powerful things women can do during midlife,” she says. “It supports muscle mass, bone density, metabolism and balance - all things that become increasingly important as oestrogen declines.”

But the most profound changes she witnesses in the women she coaches often have little to do with physical appearance.

“I see women join my platform feeling unsure of themselves and confused about where to start,” she says. “Then within months, they’re lifting weights they never imagined they could lift.”

“Their confidence changes. Their posture changes. They start to trust their bodies again,” she explains. “It’s not just about building muscle - it’s about reclaiming a sense of strength and capability.”

According to Rowe-Ham, one of the biggest barriers preventing women from prioritising their health in midlife is the belief that everything has to be perfect from the outset.

“Women often feel they need to completely overhaul their lives - a new diet, a strict training routine, a total reset,” she says. “That can feel exhausting before they’ve even started.”

Instead, she encourages women to focus on consistency over perfection.

“Two or three strength sessions a week, improving sleep, eating nourishing meals and walking more - those habits build real momentum over time.”

The idea that small habits can drive meaningful health benefits is also backed by research. A study found that adding the equivalent of just 10 minutes of brisk walking per day was associated with nearly an extra year of life expectancy for women.

She adds: “Many women in midlife have spent decades putting everyone else first - their children, partners, careers and families,” she says. “Midlife can be the moment they finally give themselves permission to prioritise their own wellbeing.”

Kate Rowe-Ham’s 5 simple steps to reclaim your strength in midlife

1. Start strength training - even if it’s just twice a week

“Even two or three sessions a week can make a significant difference,” says Rowe-Ham. Strength training helps preserve muscle mass, support bone density and improve metabolic health - all essential during perimenopause and beyond.

For beginners, the key is to start small and build gradually. Bodyweight exercises, resistance bands or light weights can all be effective starting points.

2. Prioritise protein and balanced nutrition

Nutrition becomes increasingly important in midlife, particularly when it comes to maintaining muscle and supporting energy levels.

“Midlife bodies need nourishment,” Rowe-Ham says. “Protein is especially important for muscle repair and recovery, but overall balance is key.”

Rather than restrictive dieting, she encourages women to focus on eating consistently nourishing meals that support their training and overall wellbeing.

3. Protect your sleep

Sleep is one of the most powerful recovery tools available - yet it’s often disrupted during perimenopause.

“Sleep supports hormone health, muscle recovery and mental resilience,” Rowe-Ham explains. “When sleep improves, everything else becomes easier.”

Creating consistent evening routines, limiting late-night screen time, and prioritising rest can make a significant difference.

4. Move your body every day

While structured workouts are valuable, daily movement matters just as much.

“Walking, mobility work and gentle movement all support both physical and mental wellbeing,” says Rowe-Ham.

And the science backs this up. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that women who reached around 4,000 steps per day just once or twice a week had a 26% lower risk of death and a 27% lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared with those who were largely sedentary - suggesting that even relatively small amounts of movement can have powerful long-term health benefits.

Even smaller habits, such as taking the stairs, stretching in the morning or heading out for a walk, can help maintain mobility and boost mood.

5. Don’t compare your journey to anyone else’s

Perhaps the most important piece of advice Rowe-Ham shares with the women she coaches is to focus on their own path.

“You may look around and think others are ahead of you,” she says. “But it doesn’t matter what anyone else is doing. What matters is what you’re doing.”

Strength, after all, isn’t just about lifting heavier weights - it’s about building a sustainable relationship with your health for the long term.

A post shared by 𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐰𝐞-𝐇𝐚𝐦 - Menopause Fitness Coach (@katerh_fitness) A photo posted by on

Shop our MC-approved toolkit for thriving in your midlife now: