I'm a Health Editor - these are the only skin supplements I've found that genuinely work for me
Just in time for their biggest ever Black Friday discount, too.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
As a Health Editor, I'd say the product I get emailed about the most is supplements. From collagen supplements (opens in new tab), to protein powders (opens in new tab), to probiotic gut health boosters (opens in new tab), there's a whole world of options out there, with 2,770,000,000 results on Google alone.
What supplements you'll go for will largely depend on your lifestyle, deficiencies, and personal preference. I'm a marathon runner with PCOS, for example, who takes magnesium for DOMs, a probiotic, and Vitamin D daily.
I've also tried various raved-about skin supps in the past to combat occasional bloating and the cystic spots that often come with hormonal imbalances, but have never found anything that works for me. Any I've tried in the past have fallen a bit... flat, and despite trying many for the recommended twelve weeks before judging, I've never noticed a difference in my skin.
That's until I discovered the J.S. Health supplements earlier this summer. I'd heard lots about the brand and was intrigued, as they have a cult following and thousands of five-star customer reviews. Fun fact: one J.S. Health product sells every 27 seconds, giving you an idea of just how popular they are. Plus, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, and Romee Strijd are all rumoured to be fans.
Founded by qualified nutritionist Jessica Spiel in 2018, she developed the range of skin, hair, and mood-boosting supplements over the course of three years alongside a team of scientists, GPs, and experts. They promise to combine "the transformational power of nutrients with powerful ingredients backed by science" - which, of course, I was keen to test.
They've got a whole load of supplements on offer, from de-bloating to libido-boosting formulas and tablets targeting skin and hair health - plus, they're currently offering their biggest discount ever (25% off sitewide) for Black Friday.
I've always been a little sceptical of tablets that promise the world. Nothing can replace daily movement, good hydration, adequate sleep, and balanced nutrition, but their Detox and Debloat, Skin and Digestion, and Hair and Energy formulas have become a staple in my daily routine.
Here's why.
J.S. Health supplements are the only thing I'm buying this Black Friday - here's why
Best for skin health
As mentioned above, I've tried lots of skin supplements in my time and really never found a formula that noticeably improves my skin. With these J.S. Health supplements, though, I noticed a difference in the first few weeks. The main USP for me is that I've been getting noticeably fewer spots and my skin is brighter, too.
For the first time, I feel both comfortable and confident in my skin and can wear little (to no) makeup with ease. I did have a change of season breakout this month, but the formula of vitamin C, zine, turmeric, and burdock seems to have minimised the scale of it, with the spots calming down more quickly than usual, too.
Best for debloating
Onto Detox and Debloat, a formula that promises to boost your digestion and aid with painful bloating and constipation.
Speaking from personal experience, my bloating drastically reduced a few days after taking the supplements. I used to get painful bloating once a week or so, and I've only had one painful bloating incident since.
This supplement contains milk thistle, an ingredient traditionally used by Western herbologists, turmeric, fennel, and dandelion.
Best for hair health
Another side effect of PCOS is thinning hair, which I'm noticing more as I get older. One of J. S. Health's most loved products is their Hair and Energy formula (Mollie King swears by it).
Not only does it promise to support hair growth and health, but boosts nail strength, energy levels, and a steady metabolism, too. My hair has grown a good few inches since I've used these, and it's noticeably healthier and shinier thanks to the ingredient combination of iodine, kelp, and zinc.
Black Friday quick links:
- The Our Place Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) is offering £40 lots of products RN
- These are the best weighted blankets (opens in new tab) on sale for Black Friday
- Which Hydrow Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) is best, plus which to buy
- Save big on sex toys this Black Friday (opens in new tab)
Ally Head is Marie Claire UK's Health, Sustainability, and Relationships Editor, eight-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner. Day-to-day, she works across site strategy, features, and e-commerce, reporting on the latest Covid-19 updates, writing the must-read health and wellness content, and rounding up the genuinely squat-proof gym leggings worth *adding to basket*. She regularly hosts panels and presents for things like the MC Sustainability Awards, has an Optimum Nutrition qualification, and is a bit of an SEO whizz, too, improving improved health traffic on site 189% from Feb 2020 to Feb 2021. Follow Ally on Instagram for more or get in touch.
-
All the stars were out for the 2022 Governors Awards - here are the best looks
Margot, JLaw, Mindy and more took to the red carpet.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Jessica Chastain once lost a huge Hollywood role for asking for equal pay with her male co-star
"I’m not allowing that in my life"
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Chris Hemsworth will take an acting break after making "shocking" Alzheimer's discovery
The actor has a rare gene which makes him 8-10 more likely to contract Alzheimer's
By Megan C. Hills