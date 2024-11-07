Face The Future is *the* online retailer for Dr-led skincare; here's what you should be buying

Face The Future has quickly become the go-to destination for luxury products – and in particular, Dr-led skincare. A retailer built by those who know dermatology, the company not only offers a great selection of products, but skin support and even an in-person clinic you can visit to see a specialist.

It now stocks brands such as Augustinus Bader, Sarah Chapman, CeraVe and iS Clinical. With this in mind, I wanted to select my top nine buys from the site which I couldn't live without – many of which are currently discounted. It's worth keeping an eye out on Face The Future as they often have selected discounts that mean some of your biggest investment purchases are just that little bit less painful to make.

1. Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

This product has sparked a number of copies over the years, but in my opinion Revitalash remains the best when it comes to eyelash serums. Every time I use it for a prolonged period of time, I notice such a difference in the length and condition of my lashes, so much so that other people have picked up on it too and mentioned it to me. If you have sparse lashes, or just want your natural lashes to look a little longer, I couldn't recommend it enough. It's definitely expensive, but it lasts for months and, crucially, really works.

2. CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

CeraVe is one of the most beloved high street derm-favoured brands available on the website. The brand's cleansers (my favourite is the Hydrating one) are on there, but my current go-to is this eye cream. Whenever my skin goes through periods of sensitivity, there are very few eye creams I can use without experiencing irritation, and this is one of them. It soothes and nourishes without feeling heavy.

3. Sarah Chapman Ultimate Cleanse

Sarah Chapman's line is pretty much fully stocked on Face The Future; while we all know about her Overnight Facial product (which is the best, by the way, for smooth, firm and nourished-looking skin) I am also a number one fan of this balm cleanser. Not only does it come in a tube with a pump (more hygienic than your typical jar) making application super easy, it's also so luxurious and decadent to use thanks to the rich texture and beautiful ingredients. Definitely worth adding to your basket.

4. Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Accumax 120 Capsules

Whenever my skin goes a little wild and off-track, these are the supplements I will always reach for. With a blend of vitamins A, C and E and phytonutrients, these target troubled skin in need of that extra bit of help. Take them twice a day with meals to see best results.

5. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Face Serum

One of the most gorgeously gentle, yet efficacious, serums you could ever try. I always turn to this when my skin's moisture barrier feels under strain. The texture feels lightweight yet ultra-soothing, whereas the ingredients are targeted towards enveloping the skin in hydration and comfort. There's a great range of LRP products on Face The Future if you're wanting to stock up on some other bits, too.

6. SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF

Arguably the most iconic, if not the best, vitamin C serum on the market. I will never stop going on about it. Not only does it brighten and even out pigmentation, it also protects skin from pollution and the like. Phloretin CF is aimed at those with oilier/combination skin, so if you are on the dry side opt for the equally wonderful C E Ferulic which offers the same results. Yes, it's an investment buy, but it's a product I could never sacrifice from my routine so I think it's truly worth it. Face The Future often discount, so keep an eye out and you could save big.

7. Vichy Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum

Whenever someone asks me for a hydrating serum, I recommend this one. It's just beloved by anyone that uses it, and is tolerated well by pretty much every skin type. Not only is it deeply hydrating, the formula also comes out as a refreshing (non-sticky) gel, which I absolutely adore. It pairs well with other serums too so if you like to layer then you'll find this slots nicely into your routine.

8. Omorovicza Queen Cleanser

This cleanser may go against all the rules I set for myself (namely: never to spend too much on a wash-off product), but it's one I'm happy to break. It has a beautiful rich texture, which I find my skin craves when the weather gets colder. Out go the gels and foaming cleansers, and in their place creams and balm.

9. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

If you needed any more reasons to shop at Face The Future, just consider the fact it sells the iconic Augustinus Bader range. The Rich Cream is often on offer here, along with other items such as the mask, mist and cleanser. Wonderful news. This cream is luxurious, hydrating and has a beautiful texture. Plus, it's formulated with the brand's patented complex, which actually heals damaged skin.