Tempeh, tofu, and more.

If you’re searching the web for vegan protein sources, chances are, you’re trying your hand at a vegan diet and don’t know what foods to add to your meals to make sure you’ve got a nutrient-dense balance of carb, fat, and protein.

Not entirely sure what protein is? “Protein is one of the three macronutrients, aka nutrients we need in larger quantities, needed by the body for growth, repair, muscle function, and maintaining muscle mass. Protein is a complex molecule in that it is made up of smaller components called amino acids,” shares Armit Kaur Khaneja, nutritionist at Holland & Barrett.

Fun fact: when you eat foods containing protein such as meats, beans, nuts, pulses, and lentils, the body breaks the protein down into amino acids. “The body requires twenty different amino acids to maintain good health, nine of which are considered essential amino acids which we need to get from our food,” she continues.

Getting enough vegan protein can seem like a somewhat impossible task, unless you supplement with one of the best protein powders for women – which is why we’ve enlisted the help of Khaneja to share her go-to vegan protein sources with you.

Add them to salads, stews, and bakes, mix them into smoothies, soups, or sauces, or eat them on toast – there’s something for every preference in this list. Don’t miss our guides to Vitamin D foods, the benefits of omega 3, and gut health hacks, while you’re here.

Vegan protein sources: 15 to add to your diet

“One of the most common questions vegans get asked is, how do you get enough protein?,” shares Armit Kaur Khaneja, nutritionist at Holland & Barrett. “In actual fact, protein is available in many food sources and is rarely a problem for vegans as long as they follow a well-balanced and varied diet,” they reassure.

Vegan sources of protein include:

1. Tofu

2. Soy

3. Beans

4. Lentils

5. Chickpeas

6. Nuts

7. Nut butter

8. Seeds

9. Quinoa

10. Tempeh

11. Seitan

12. Broccoli

13. Spinach

14. Peas

15. Mycoprotein, aka Quorn

Is it harder as a vegan to get more protein in your diet?

Good question.

Short answer: it shouldn’t be, but you might have to pay more attention to what you’re putting on your plate to ensure a good macro balance.

The main reason is because, as above, animal protein contains a complete balance of the different amino acids whereas, in plant-based sources, you may need a combination of foods to achieve a full amino acid balance.

“For example, rice and beans both have a full amino acid balance,” shares the nutritionist. “Some sources, such as soy and quinoa, have all nine amino acids which include histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine.”

As we’ve touched on, the macronutrient is key to muscle repair (read our guides to workout recovery and delayed onset muscle soreness, here), meaning it’s also vital for helping your body to recover from injury.

