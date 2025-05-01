ABC juice is trending and promising to boost immunity and improve digestion - so I tried it for two weeks

Another day, another social media trend that purports to boost health and wellbeing. This time, it's the turn of ABC juice (apple, beetroot and carrot juice, for the uninitiated). Dubbed a "celebrity miracle juice", fans claim the juice is a magic elixir for everything from improved energy levels, to boosted immunity, to glowing, dewy skin.

The juice has been seriously gaining traction online right now, most notably via TikTok's 30-day ABC juice challenge. And while I approach most (read: all) social media fads with a heavy dose of scepticism, I have to admit that this one did pique my interest. I've long been aware of the many benefits of beetroot, yet I don't eat it regularly. Would juicing it every day for two weeks confer the same benefits? I was eager to find out.

For those who aren't aware, beetroot is a powerhouse of a veggie, with science-backed gains ranging from reducing our risk of developing cardiovascular diseases to boosting energy and supporting liver function. Indeed, studies (such as this one, published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition) go as far as to say it can enhance athletic performance and relieve muscle soreness, and who doesn't want that?

As for apples and carrots, not only are they a delicious way to achieve your five (or seven, or ten) a day, but they're also packed full of nutrients. Research (like this 2022 randomised controlled trial, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition) shows that apples can improve blood cholesterol levels, while carotenoids are rich in anti-oxidants that help to prevent disease.

So, could drinking the combination of these three juices daily prove the potent trifecta my health didn't know it needed? I couldn't wait to find out. Keep scrolling for my thoughts, and for more on all things juice-related, read how one Health writer got on when she drank lemon water every day for a week, plus get the lowdown on how MC UK's Senior Health Editor Ally found drinking apple cider vineger on the daily, too.

I drank the trending ABC juice every day for two weeks - my take after trying

What is ABC juice?

For those of you wondering what the juice even is, it really is as simple as A, B, C. I had to....

"ABC juice is simply a blend of apple, beetroot, and carrot juice," explains registered nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr. "It’s typically made by juicing equal parts of these three ingredients. Sometimes, you may find added ginger or lemon."

That's all there is to it - refreshingly easy.

Why is ABC juice trending?

So, why the sudden interest in this particular blend? Well, it comes down to two essential social media requirements: aesthetics and ease.

"Firstly, the colour of ABC juice is pretty striking, so it makes for good social media content," notes Lenherr. "Additionally, people are always searching for simple ways to boost their nutrition, and ABC juice can provide that. The ingredients are easy to get your hands on, cheap and nutritious."

That said, ABC juice has in fact been doing the rounds for quite some time. "TikTok is causing a big trend in ABC juice, but it's actually been around for ages," gut health expert and founder of Gut Wealth, Gemma Stuart, tells MC UK. "I've been drinking ABC juice for over ten years, and there have been documentaries and recipe variations around for at least a decade. But while this is trending, it isn't a fad. There are real health benefits to this easy-to-make, vitamin-rich drink."

Are there any science-backed benefits to drinking ABC juice?

While it's absolutely a trend right now, our experts do agree that the juice has some legitimate benefits. Like most (if not all) social media-backed health trends, it's safe to assume that the crimson-hued blend likely won't do everything it claims to, not least because we're all unique, so what suits some won't suit us all.

"There is a lot of research about the individual nutrients found in the three ingredients," notes women's health nutritional therapist Becca Meadows. "There is also research about the benefits of the individual juices, but there is less research specifically about ABC juice. However, this doesn’t mean there are no health benefits, but we should be appropriately sceptical of any big health claims, and always question the agenda of the person making these claims."

That said, let's dig into the good stuff.

1. It can boost our immune system

It's not news that fruit and vegetables are great for our overall immunity and wellbeing, but apples in particular are quite the immune powerhouse.

"Apples are rich in nutrients that are able to support our immune health," shares nutritionist at Omni Wellness, Xuxa Milrose. "The biggest health claim around ABC juice is its ability to impart glowing skin and help clear acne, and since our skin acts as our first line of defence against bacteria and infection, immune health and skin health are intricately linked."

"Apples are high in vitamin C and, in particular, the flavonoid quercetin – an antioxidant which scavenges particles in the body known as free radicals, which damage cell membranes and destroy healthy cells, causing what is referred to as oxidative stress. In this way, ABC juice can help to boost immunity."

2. It might enhance athletic performance

Budding athletes, listen up. "Research shows that beetroot juice can support sports endurance by optimising the delivery of oxygen to the muscles through the production of nitric oxide," shares Meadows.

3. It's great for eye health

"The orange colour of carrots is due to the beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, a vitamin that is essential for healthy eyes," explains registered nutritionist and author of Eating Well For Menopause, Dr Laura Wyness. "Carrot juice also has other carotenoids such as lutein and zeaxanthin that are beneficial for eye health."

4. It can help lower blood pressure

"Beetroot juice is a rich source of nitrate and studies have shown that beetroot juice may help lower blood pressure," says Dr Wyness. "Nitrate from vegetables like beetroot increase the level of nitric oxide in the body, which helps widen blood vessels and increases blood flow, allowing oxygen in the blood to reach muscles quicker. Nitrate is also found in other vegetables such as spinach, rocket, kale and cabbage."

4. It might help boost energy levels and reduce fatigue

This is one benefit I'm really interested to learn more about. "Beetroot also provides potassium, which supports the everyday functioning of our muscles and nervous system," says Dr Wyness. "It is rich in folate, which helps combat tiredness and fatigue, too."

5. It can support healthy digestion

"In terms of digestion, carrots are a source of chloride, which contributes to normal digestion by helping produce stomach acid," explains Dr Wyness. "Additionally, ABC juice will contribute to your overall hydration and therefore support the digestive process. Although drinking water is a better option for hydrating throughout the day."

What happens when you drink ABC juice every day for two weeks? I tried it

Week one

Having learned about the potential benefits of ABC juice, and ever keen to tap into the zeitgeist, I'm excited for the two-week task to start. But first, I need to get hold of a juicer, as I'm keen to make my own juice rather than relying on shop-bought, more processed options.

After a brief and entirely unsuccessful flirtation with a blender, I'm finally armed with a (borrowed) juicer, a bunch of beetroots, some wonderfully wonky carrots and more apples than I've ever bought before, and I'm ready to get going. I'm not going to lie: juicing is a proper faff. Not only does quite a lot of fruit and veg yield precious little good stuff, but there's so much cleaning up to be done afterwards that I honestly can't see myself having the motivation to continue after the fortnight's trial.

That said, the juice is honestly delicious. I steered away from adding anything extra, as I wanted to be able to experience the unadulterated juice, so I was wary it would be tart, but suffice to say, I could quite happily have continued the trial for longer, were it just a matter of taste.

However, the experts do warn against consuming too much of the good stuff. "It’s easy to overconsume when drinking juice rather than the whole fruit or vegetables, as liquids are faster to consume and less satisfying than solid foods," notes Dr Wyness. "Chewing whole foods stimulates saliva and digestive enzymes as well as slows the rate at which you eat, which can help prevent bloating. Dietary advice is to limit consumption of fruit or vegetable juices and smoothies to a combined total of 150ml a day (1 portion), so it’s worth measuring out 150ml in a glass you use at home to give you an idea of what it looks like, as it may be less than you think."

Excellent advice, and I'm sure to measure my (woefully small) yield to ensure I'm not overdoing things, but it's worth noting that I wasn't (and wouldn't endorse) just juicing: for me, whole foods are a non-negotiable, so I was eating normally throughout the trial.

At the end of the first week, I can't say I've noticed any benefits, if I'm honest, other than that I grow to quite enjoy the process of juicing. I was taken about by how much wastage there was, though, and if I did it again, I'd be keen to put the significant amounts of pulp to good use.

One of Anna's homemade ABC juices. (Image credit: Anna Barrter)

Week two

Week two is a very different story, as I'm fortunate enough to be away from home on a Pilates retreat where I'm treated to freshly juiced ABC juice each morning. Bliss! However, travelling always plays havoc with my digestion, and the juice didn't seem to help, so I'm reserving judgement on the digestive claims.

As for my athletic performance, I'm no Eilish McColgan at the best of times, and this week is no exception: I'm unconvinced when it comes to these claims, too. My skin is looking alright, though, so maybe there's something in it after all.

As the fortnight draws to a close, I'm going to level with you: I can't say with any conviction that drinking the juice moved the needle on any of my health goals. As a pretty health-conscious girl to begin with, I'm dubious that I gained any more bang for my buck than in an average month, but I certainly acquired a whole load more washing up!

My main takeaway? Starting my day with a delicious and nutritious shot of juice absolutely set me up for a healthy day, but I enjoyed it far more when it was made for me rather than faffing with my juicer. Those less lazy than I may have more success, but it is important to remember that when it comes to health and wellbeing, there's no magic bullet.

"Optimal health is multifaceted, despite the health industry always trying to reduce it down to a supplement or a wonder cure," cautions Meadows. "It's important to look at your overall diet quality, your stress levels, your sleep patterns and your movement habits alongside drinking ABC juice for the best effects."

Finally, a PSA: don't forget you've had the juice, or you might get a shock when you go to the loo! Enough said.

Anna during her two-week long challenge. (Image credit: Anna Barrter)

