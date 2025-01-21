Eager to mix up your Pilates sessions this year? A coach shares the 7 best Pilates exercises for arms she does herself

Want to up your arm game this year? Let us introduce you to the best Pilates exercises for arms. While our love for a full-body workout here at MC UK knows no bounds (there are so many benefits to a whole-body blast), we know that to build strength and endurance, it's vital to target individual muscle groups independently.

It's no secret that Pilates is riding high on an unprecedented wave of popularity right now, with studios popping up on seemingly every high street, every influencer worth their followers donning their grippy socks, and a slew of A-listers, from Justin Bieber to Margot Robbie to David Beckham, all rumoured to be fans of the practice.

And with good reason: we know the benefits of a consistent Pilates habit can be myriad, from improved posture and flexibility to enhanced core strength and lower risk of injury. Pilates is - if we do say so ourselves - a perfect workout for targeting and engaging specific body parts, from core to legs and arms.

But if you're not in the market for a pricey class IRL, you're also in luck. It's never been simpler to access high-quality online classes from the comfort of our own homes, and Pilates lends itself well to a home workout, being fairly low-impact and requiring little or no equipment.

So what about arm workouts? Well, our experts reckon you can't get much better than Pilates - with or without equipment. "Arm exercises are a vital and dynamic part of any Pilates practice," says Sam Deville, founder of the online platform Sam Deville Pilates. "What I love most is how many Pilates movements incorporate arm strengthening almost effortlessly - you often don’t even realise it’s happening because your focus is on other areas of your body."

With this in mind, we've mined the expertise of top Pilates coaches to bring you the best Pilates arm exercises you can do at home. Consider this your definitive list and keep scrolling for more, but in the meantime, do check out our guides to the best resistance band arm workouts, bicep workouts, and dumbbell arm workouts. Want to focus on Pilates workouts instead? Scroll expert-led round-ups of the best Pilates exercises, best Pilates core moves , and the best Pilates bar exercises , here.

Looking for workout inspiration? 7 best Pilates exercises for arms to try today

What are the benefits of Pilates arm exercises?

Whether you're practising on your mat at home or in the gym, don't sleep on the benefits of doing some standalone Pilates arm work. Wherever you're working out though, it's worth incorporating some light weights and/or bands to maximise your bang for buck.

Let's dig into the details.

1. They help improve posture

As with all Pilates moves, Pilates arm exercises are excellent for improving posture and alignment, with research (such as this study, published in the journal BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation) consistently showing the practice to be an excellent mode of postural work and rehabilitation. And given how crucial our shoulders are in how we carry ourselves, it's no surprise that arm workouts increase these benefits, too.

"Pilates arm workouts can help improve posture as they work on the endurance and strength of the scapular and upper back muscles and postural muscle system, alongside the core, which are all essential for achieving a good upper body posture," explains physio, Pilates instructor and founder of Core LDN, Claire Mills. "For example, desk-based working and hunching over a computer rounds the upper back, lengthens and weakens the posterior shoulder muscles- Pilates arm workouts target these muscles while working on optimal shoulder posture and mobility as well as back and spinal strength to allow you to achieve and maintain good posture."

2. They enhance functional fitness

If you think about how you move your body every day, your arms are a huge part of nearly all the movements you make, making them crucial for functional fitness. According to research (such as this study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health), Pilates can significantly improve functional fitness.

"Strong shoulders and arms - muscle groups that naturally work together - are essential for making everyday activities feel effortless," notes Deville. "Improving arm strength can also reduce the risk of strain in other areas, such as the back. Whether it’s reaching for something at an awkward angle or lifting a child that’s just a little too heavy, robust arms and shoulders improve functionality and ease of movement."

3. They help tone the arms

It's important to point out, here, that it's impossible to spot train areas of the body to be toned and defined. However, consistent training alongside a healthy diet and lifestyle (not to mention good genes) can help to build lean muscle and reduce body fat, making the arms appear more toned.

"Pilates exercises are great for toning your arms," says Mills. "Generally in Pilates, we use the smaller or lower weights but do higher reps and slow and controlled movements to target eccentrical control, which lengthens, tones and strengthens muscles. The best way to achieve this eccentric work is with resistance bands or through the Reformer."

And while aesthetics are never our sole aim when it comes to working out, as Deville puts it, "defined arms are a little bonus we’d all be happy to have."

Are Pilates arm exercises really effective?

In a word: yes. "Pilates is a great way to exercise your arms, specifically targeting muscles such as the triceps, biceps and the rotator cuff muscles of the shoulder," explains Mills. "There are a range of Pilates exercises which target these upper body muscles in different ways, working them isometrically, concentrically and eccentrically, improving overall strength and control."

What makes a Pilates arm exercises effective?

Aside from the benefits touched on above, Pilates is an ideal method of improving arm strength, endurance and definition for a number of reasons.

"In order to build arm strength, the muscles need to be worked to fatigue," notes Mills. "Weights and resistance bands or the reformer can achieve this. In addition, the focus on repetition in Pilates ensures you're loading the muscles enough to make strength changes."

In addition to being able to isolate the arm muscles, Mills notes that Pilates exercises will also challenge the posterior oblique sling, which runs from the shoulder to the opposite hip. "To have optimal strength in the upper body, you require strength in the core and across the body as a whole," she says. "Pilates is amazing for challenging the muscle slings that work across the body, helping strengthen the core and around the pelvis. Having a strong core or 'centre' will optimise the strength and power in your arms."

7 best Pilates exercises for arms to try today, according to coaches

1. Standing dumb waiter with hand weights or band

What? A classic Pilates move, stand up tall with your arms at 90 degrees, palms upwards. Hold the band or weights in each hand and open from your elbows.

Why? "This move is a great postural exercise," says Mills. "It works the rotator cuff muscles which stabilise the shoulder and helps to open and stretch the chest muscles, while also strengthening the scapular muscles and upper back."

How long for? Aim for three sets of ten reps.

Dumb Waiter Shoulder Exercise with Band - YouTube Watch On

2. Side plank with shoulder press

What? Up the ante on a simple side plank by adding in a weighted shoulder press.

Why? "Any plank variation forces the whole arm and shoulder to work hard," says Deville. "You'll also be working your core stabilising muscles, too."

How long for? Aim for a 30 second hold.

Center Your Workout - Side Plank and Shoulder Press - YouTube Watch On

3. High kneeling lifted bicep curls with hand weights or band

What? A standard bicep curl, but from a kneeling position.

Why? "Performing this exercise in high kneeling challenges the core as well as the upper body and is a real arm burner," says Mills. "It's also great for the deep core. Make sure you keep the ribcage over the pelvis (don't tip your upper body back), keeping the ribs soft and connected. Cue a spring rib cage to pelvis keeping connection through here to really feel the upper body and ab work. Ensure the movements are slow and controlled and avoid hitching the shoulders."

How long for? Again, try for three sets of ten reps.

Tall Kneeling Bicep Curls | Strengthen Arms & Core At Once - YouTube Watch On

4. Plié squats with overhead press

What? A traditional barre move, the plié squat is a dynamic lower body move. Performed with a strength-based overhead press, you're getting the best of both worlds.

Why? "I love integrating arm exercises into a dynamic Pilates routine by pairing them with movements that target other parts of the body," says Deville. "In this way, you're challenging more muscles without even realising it."

How long for? Aim for ten to 20 reps.

Plie Squats - YouTube Watch On

5. Pilates side bend

What? You can either do this move from your feet or your knees, if you're a beginner. One of the 34 original Pilates moves, it focuses on posture and alignment.

Why? "This move integrates whole body control and core strength with arm and shoulder strength," says Mills. "It's a great challenge and more of an advanced shoulder exercise. You can even add in a weight in the top hand to challenge shoulder control on the top arm too."

How long for? Aim for five bends on each side.

Pilates: Side Bend part 1 - YouTube Watch On

6. Plank to downward dog

What? Flow between a standard plank and a downward dog move.

Why? "Plank variations are a great, time-efficient move," says Deville. "While you’re concentrating on your core engagement or perfecting your form, your shoulder girdle, triceps, and biceps are working hard to provide stability and strength."

How long for? Try five to ten reps.

Workout Plan for Pilates and Yoga: Downward Facing Dog to Plank - YouTube Watch On

7. Tricep extensions with scooter leg

What? Pairing a classic tricep extension with 'scooting' one leg out behind you.

Why? "The beauty of working multiple muscle groups simultaneously is that it not only maximises energy expenditure but also makes your workout more time-efficient and effective," notes Deville. "Adding tricep extensions to a scooter leg series is a great way of working both triceps, legs and stabilising core muscles."

How long for? Three sets of ten reps.

How to do a Pilates Scooter | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

How often should I be doing Pilates workouts for arms? As always when it comes to making any kind of fitness gain (whether we're talking strength, endurance, tone or more), consistency trumps all else. The experts recommend doing these moves around three times a week for noticeable gains (which will likely take a few months.) "By integrating these exercises into your practice regularly, you’ll strengthen and sculpt your arms over time," notes Deville. "You'll also be building stability, functionality, and a healthy dose of confidence!"