Eager to build a strong, stable core from home? 7 advanced Pilates core exercises that coaches do themselves

If you've been practicing Pilates regularly for some time, you'll likely have noticed upgrades in your strength - most notably, your core strength. Of all the myriad of benefits a consistent Pilates routine will bestow, solid core stability is one of the most important - not only for enhancing your form and technique, but in the real world, too.

We know that good core strength is vital for overall wellbeing, with research (such as this study, published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science) showing that it's associated with advantages ranging from improving sports performance to improving balance and reducing our risk of injury as we age.

"A solid core is the bedrock for all other daily movement," agrees Georgia Edwards, Pilates instructor at Cove Reformer Studio. "A strengthened core can improve posture, back pain, general mobility and strength."

Not only is Pilates an excellent, low-impact way to boost overall core strength (we're talking deep abdominals, glutes, pelvic muscles, obliques and more, here - not just those superficial 'abs'), but it's easy and accessible, too (in terms of being available to all fitness levels and expertise).

Plus, if you have neither the desire nor the bank balance required for an increasingly expensive in-studio class, there are a range of highly effective and totally free Pilates workouts available online, which studies (like this one, from the 2024 journal Healthcare (Basel)) show are jsut as effective at improving physical fitness and promoting a healthy lifestyle as traditional in-person classes.

That said, we also know that to ensure our strength progress doesn't stall, we need to incorporate progressive overload into our training. So, while it's nice to pat ourselves on the back for those strength gains (and rightly so!), it's also vital to keep challenging our bodies by increasing intensity, difficulty or time.

With this in mind, we've turned to our trusted Pilates experts to share with us their favourite advanced Pilates core exercises for when intermediate exercises just aren't cutting it. Keep scrolling to read their thoughts - but, for now, do check out our guides to whether Pilates really improves core strength (spoiler: affirmative), the best Pilates core exercises for improving strength and posture, and the best Pilates ball core moves, here.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Advanced Pilates core exercises are loved by coaches - your guide

What is an advanced Pilates core exercise?

Wondering, what is an advanced Pilates core move? You're in the right place.

"An advanced Pilates core workout is designed to challenge deep core muscles with more complex, dynamic, and controlled movements," explains Pilates instructor Aleksandra Warburton. "It often includes multi-layered exercises that require full-body coordination, stability, and strength, while also demanding a high level of core endurance and overall body awareness. These workouts go beyond traditional ab exercises (such as crunches), incorporating moves such as spinal articulation, balance work, and compound movements that integrate the entire body."

Not only this, but there's a strong emphasis on breath control in advanced moves. You're likely familiar with the Pilates technique of exhaling on the 'work' part of your move, and never is this more important than in an advanced workout. "An advanced pilates core workout targets your deepest abdominal muscles, through the controlled use of your breath to engage from the inside out, so we’re not just working on the surface, superficial level," notes Edwards. "Any core work must include the correct application of Thoracic Breathing and a neutral spine to be truly advanced."

What makes a Pilates core exercise advanced?

As we've touched on above, an advanced move will likely blend layers of full-body engagement, balance, control, endurance, and more to really up the ante. On the mat, you might incorporate weights, whereas (conversely) on the reformer, you'll be looking at lightening the springs to challenge balance and control.

"The complexity of a movement and the degree of control required will often advance exercises, and load the muscles through bigger ranges," adds physiotherapist, Pilates instructor and founder of Core LDN, Claire Mills. "Advanced core Pilates moves often add in spinal articulation and control (such as the Teaser), alongside greater reps, sets and holds. On the reformer the spring resistance will be lighter on certain moves such as planks and standing adductor work to further challenge your range movement and eccentric muscle control and strength. Then, adding extra load such as weights will increase the muscle load and further challenge areas such as balance, targeted muscle strength and control."

What are the benefits of doing advanced Pilates core workouts?

In addition to all the benefits of a strong core generally (better posture, injury prevention, co-ordination we're looking at you), it's safe to say that supercharging the difficulty in an advanced Pilates core workout will also ramp up the benefits.

1. They help stabilise the spine and support the entire body

Just a minor benefit, then. "Advanced Pilates core workouts help to strengthen the transverse abdominis (TVA) - the deep corset-like muscle that stabilises the spine and supports the entire body," says Warburton. "A strong core is about so much more than just aesthetics - it’s the foundation of good movement."

2. They improve posture, balance and co-ordination

"The stronger and more engaged your core, the better your posture, balance, and coordination, all of which reduce the risk of injury and back pain," notes Warburton. Quite the trifecta.

3. They enhance strength and performance

In turn, this boost to posture, balance and co-ordination will improve athletic performance, whatever level you're currently at.

"Advanced Pilates core moves will optimise overall strength, stability and control enhancing flexibility and overall body awareness," shares Mills. "This will translate into improved posture, balance, mind body connection and injury prevention. Strengthening the core and deep postural muscle system is important for pelvic and spinal stability, helping everything work better as a result."

"Advanced core workouts will strengthen and challenge the muscle slings that work across the body, facilitating spinal and pelvic stability, shoulder and hip control, balance and coordination and therefore help improve performance and a sense of overall strength."

4. They support functional movement patterns

"An advanced workout isn't just about being able to power through tough exercises; it’s about learning to move with strength and efficiency in everything you do," shares Warburton. "These workouts build endurance and functional strength, making everyday movements, like bending, twisting, or standing for long periods, feel smoother and more controlled."

Do advanced Pilates core workouts really work?

In a word, yes, with an important caveat: you must be ready for them. "When done correctly, advanced Pilates core exercises develop strength in both the superficial and deep core muscles, such as the transverse abdominis or TVA, obliques, and the pelvic floor," says Warburton. And it's science-backed, too.

"Pilates core work is evidence-based: studies show that it improves core stability, reduces injury risk, and enhances overall physical performance," Warburton continues. "The key is consistency and progression, advancing gradually to keep challenging the muscles."

7 best advanced Pilates core moves to try today

1. Pilates teaser

What? A classic Pilates move, the teaser involves sitting in a static V position, with legs and arms lifted. It'll challenge both core stability and breathwork for the ultimate Pilates test.

Why? "The teaser is a great challenge of flexibility and abdominal strength through range," says Mills.

How long for? Advanced students should aim to hold the teaser for 30 seconds or more.

How To Do A Pilates Teaser | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

2. Boomerang

What? Start by sitting with your legs extended. Cross one ankle over the other, and reach your arms towards your feet. On an inhale, roll your spine to the mat while lifting the legs. Exhale and bring your legs over your head, crisscrossing the legs over, and slowly release.

Why? "The boomerang is a challenging classical move that combines core strength, spinal flexibility, and coordination," shares Warburton.

How long for? Aim to perform one to three complete sets.

How to Do the Boomerang | Pilates Workout - YouTube Watch On

3. Side plank with leg lift

What? A traditional strength move, adding the leg lift elevates the side plank to a new level of spicyness.

Why? Builds oblique strength, total-body stability and balance.

How long for? Aim to hold the side plank for 30 to 90 seconds.

Pilates : Side Plank with Leg Lift- Strong Core, Shoulder & Neck STARTS HERE! - YouTube Watch On

4. Jack knife

What? A Pilates move that builds on the skills developed in the roll over, it's an advanced move that sees you bringing your legs over your head from a supine position, balancing on your shoulders and using your arms for support.

Why? "A jackknife engages the deep core while improving control in the lower abdominals and hip flexors," says Warburton.

How long for? Aim for around four reps, focusing on control, not speed.

Pilates Exercise: Jack Knife | Pilates Anytime - YouTube Watch On

5. Control balance

What? Mastered the jackknife? Don't rest on your laurels - the control balance is even more demanding. You'll need to be comfortable with roll-overs, scissors and jack-knives before attempting this variation, which involves switching legs at the top of the move.

Why? A full-body challenge requiring both strength and mobility, demanding precision and focus.

How long for? Switch legs three to five times, ensuring that your neck is long and your shoulders are down.

Pilates Exercise: Balance Control | Pilates Anytime - YouTube Watch On

6. Advanced plank

What? A classic core move, the simplicity of a plank belies its difficulty and efficacy. Up the ante on a traditional plank by incorporating modifications such as knee hovers.

Why? "A plank series can really bring the heat to your core," shares Edwards. "It will challenge your stability - I love incorporating them into my routines."

How long for? Advanced exercisers should be confident holding a plank (or progression) for around one minute or more.

5 Minute Plank Challenge Workout | Advanced Pilates - YouTube Watch On

7. Criss cross

What? Similar to a classic bicycle crunch, but slower and more controlled.

Why? "Done correctly and slowly (maintaining control of the pelvis while rotating the upper body and extending one leg), crisscross provides a real burn and targets all of the deep core and abdominals," says Mills.

How long for? Don't rush this one - Pilates instructor Sam Deville recommends adding in a squashy ball for extra spice. "Criss-cross with the ball under your back also adds a beautiful twist and demands precision - this one should be slow and juicy!"

Pilates Criss Cross with Alisa Wyatt - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's go-to Pilates kit now:

Bala Bangles £50 at Free People Advanced exercises mean upping the ante - and these wearable wrist and ankle weights from Bala are the perfect accessory to take your ab routine from average to amazing.

Sweaty Betty gripper socks £25 at Sweaty Betty Pilates grippy socks aren't just great for Reformer - you'll benefit from their sticky grip in pretty much every area of your practice.

Adanola Ultimate leggings £40 at Adanola Always a Team MC UK go-to, these Adanola Ultimate leggings are giving Spring vibes - grab a (great value) pair while you can.

How do I know if I'm ready for advanced Pilates core moves? "You're ready for advanced core exercises if you can maintain good form and without strain, you can control movement through your spine and pelvis without gripping or tensing (toes and hands are a good tell-tale sign here), and you have strong core endurance, meaning you don’t fatigue quickly or compensate with other muscle groups," shares Warburton. You should also feel confident with unilateral (aka one-sided) exercises and balance work. "If you struggle with any of these, it’s best to build strength gradually before progressing," Warburton continues. "Pilates is all about control, not rushing into advanced movements before the body is ready."