Prefer home workouts? 7 advanced resistance band glute workouts that'll level up your sessions

If you were to ask us what our favourite piece of gym equipment is, we'd be hard-pushed to find anything better than the humble resistance band. The simplicity of these essentially thick elastic bands belies their effectiveness when it comes to ramping up the intensity of bodyweight moves, and there's (pretty much) not a single muscle that can't be activated and strengthened using one.

And while a resistance band ups the ante on many a bodyweight move, for the purposes of this article, we're narrowing its scope down to the largest muscle in the human body: the glutes. Despite their size and mechanical importance, many of us have weakness in our glutes, with experts warning that sedentary lifestyles are causing what's known as "sleepy glute syndrome." The term describes muscles that are considered to have switched off, causing an increased risk of injury, pain and reduced mobility and flexibility.

But we have great news: resistance band glute moves are seriously effective (studies show that they're on a par with the best more traditional glute activation exercises), and incorporating them into your workout regime really couldn't be any easier. They're simple to do, highly effective and a portable bit of kit, too, meaning you can use them anytime, any place. Weigh up all the benefits of using them and it's really no wonder they're so popular right now - ever since the pandemic, our social media feeds have been essentially a rolling ad for resistance bands, and we're here for it.

And the best bit? Studies (like this one, published in the SAGE Open Medicine journal) show that these tiny, taut powerhouses might just be as effective as large gym equipment when it comes to strength gains, too.

With this in mind, we've mined the combined knowledge of top personal trainers to compile this guide to advanced resistance band glute workouts. Eager to learn more? Check out our guides to the best resistance band workouts, the best resistance band exercises for beginners, the best resistance band leg workouts and the best resistance band arm workouts for beginners, here.

7 advanced resistance band glute workouts to try

What is a resistance band glute workout?

For the uninitiated, let's start with the basics. A resistance band looks like a large, thick elastic band and works by adding resistance to your moves, forcing your muscles to work harder. To activate the glutes, you'll usually have the band pulled taut across both legs, just above the knee.

"A resistance band glute workout uses elastic bands to create additional resistance, targeting and strengthening the gluteal muscles," explains personal trainer at Freeletics, Rowan Clift. "These bands are typically looped around your legs, thighs, or anchored to a fixed point, providing constant tension throughout the movement. This tension challenges your muscles, requiring them to work harder as they push against the resistance."

What are the benefits of using a resistance band for your glutes?

Incorporating a resistance band into your strength sets really packs a punch, benefits-wise. Let's take a closer look at what you can expect.

1. They add variety to workouts

Bored of squats? Tired of lunges? Adding a resistance band to these moves will not only up the intensity, but you'll feel as if you're doing something different too, keeping you motivated and engaged. In this way, you're more likely to come back for more - and consistency is key when we're looking to make any kind of strength or fitness gain.

"Resistance band workouts are highly versatile," notes Clift, "and can range from simple exercises like glute bridges and lateral band walks to more dynamic movements such as banded squats and kickbacks."

2. They're simple and accessible

"Not only are resistance band glute exercises accessible to all fitness levels, they are great low-impact options for anyone looking to build strength, enhance tone and improve their hip stability," says James Bickerstaff, personal trainer at OriGym. "Stronger glute muscles can improve stabilisation in your hips and knees, which can help to reduce the risk of falls and injury."

3. They isolate individual muscles

We know that using a resistance band makes regular moves tougher, but the band can also help you isolate those smaller muscles that so often get left behind in big moves like squats and lunges.

"Resistance bands isolate certain areas of the legs while forcing us to engage more muscle groups to counteract the effect of the band," says personal trainer Emma Bord. "For example, if the band is around your thighs while you squat, not only will you be using the regular muscles required to perform this move, but you'll also be recruiting the deeper stabilising muscles to ensure your knees and hips stay in place despite the pressure of the band."

4. They enhance alignment and reduce the risk of injury

Actively recruiting stabilising muscles has a dual function - not only does it mean you're engaging more muscles, but you'll also be working on your balance and alignment at the same time.

"Using resistance bands can also help improve form and alignment during exercises," agrees Clift. "For instance, when performing squats or lunges, the band encourages proper knee tracking by adding outward resistance, which prevents the knees from collapsing inward. This can reduce the risk of injury as well as ensure your form stays on point."

5. They enable progressive overload

When it comes to building strength, trainers will often refer to what's known as progressive overload. In a nutshell, this refers to the practice of increasing weight, time, or reps in your workout, to ensure your muscles are forced to adapt and respond.

"Lastly, resistance bands enable progressive overload, a key principle of muscle growth," says Clift. "By using bands with different tension levels, you can gradually increase the resistance as your glutes grow stronger, ensuring continuous improvement in strength and endurance."

Do resistance band glute workouts really work?

In a word: yes. "Resistance band glute workouts are highly effective when performed correctly and consistently," notes Clift. "They are especially useful for targeting and isolating the glute muscles, making them an excellent addition to any lower-body workout routine. Studies have shown that resistance bands can improve glute strength, stability, and size, particularly for individuals who may struggle to activate their glutes during traditional exercises."

Key takeaway here? Consistency and working out a workout that works for you.

7 advanced resistance band glute workouts to try today

1. 10-minute intense booty band workout

What? An intensive 10-minute banded glute workout from MadFit.

Why? This workout incorporates all the classic glute moves, such as banded glute bridges and donkey kicks. These exercises will not only fire up the glutes, but you'll also feel it in your hips and outer thighs, too.

How long for? A short but spicy 10 minutes.

10 min RESISTANCE BAND BOOTY At Home Workout (Intense) - YouTube Watch On

2. 15-minute ultimate booty band workout

What? A 15-minute workout using a low to medium resistance band.

Why? A whistle-stop tour of glute goodness, from clamshells to crabs - you'll work on each move for 45 seconds, with a 15-second rest.

How long for? A super quick quarter of an hour.

15 min ULTIMATE BOOTY BAND WORKOUT | Grow Your Glutes | At Home - YouTube Watch On

3. 15-minute Pilates booty band workout

What? A 15-minute Pilates-style workout from YouTube favourite Move with Nicole.

Why? Pilates is perfect for targeting those small, stabilising muscles at the best of times, and even more so with the addition of a band. You'll feel muscles you didn't know existed!

How long for? 15 minutes, done and dusted.

15 MIN BOOTY BAND WORKOUT (Knee Friendly) || At-Home Pilates - YouTube Watch On

4. Advanced 20-minute resistance band glute workout

What? Caroline Girvan puts you through your paces in this advanced banded glute workout.

Why? This workout will give your entire glute area a workout, from hip abductors to hamstrings. Get ready to feel the burn.

How long for? Only 20 minutes, but it might feel longer!

20 Min INTENSE GLUTE WORKOUT at Home with Resistance Band - YouTube Watch On

5. 20-minute butt and thigh mini-band workout

What? A 20-minute burnout using a mini-band.

Why? This workout may be low-impact, but that doesn't mean low intensity! You'll feel every inch of your glutes as you side step squat walk, superman flutter and frog pump your way to a stronger butt and thighs.

How long for? Another 20-minute session.

20 Minute Mini Band Butt & Thigh Workout 30 Day At-Home Challenge Workout | Day 13 - YouTube Watch On

6. 30-minute booty superset with mini band

What? A 30-minute banded superset.

Why? Repeated supersets and a Tabata-style finisher (with some abs thrown in for good measure) might be billed as intermediate, but trust us - this workout isn't for the faint-hearted.

How long for? Half an hour and you're all set.

30 MIN BOOTY BURN - Superset | Mini Loop Resistance Band | Legs | Lower Body | Sweaty | Intermediate - YouTube Watch On

7. 40-minute intense legs and glutes banded workout

What? A 40-minute banded leg and glute workout from Nathalie Shanti.

Why? Our longest workout at 40 minutes, this works the entire lower body with a focus on the glutes. They'll be on fire by the time you're done - you're welcome!

How long for? 40 minutes.

40 MIN KILLER LEGS AND BOOTY WORKOUT | Intense Lower Body Pilates Workout | With Resistance Band - YouTube Watch On

