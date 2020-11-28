Adidas is up to 50% off RN: these are my favourite running trainers

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We’ve been bringing you the best Black Friday discount deals left, right and center: from the best Gucci Black Friday deals, to the best deals on Diptique candles, to the best Dyson Black Friday deals to snap up ASAP.

In the fitness sphere and rolling out some mega-savings? A whole host of our favourite retailers. From the best Sweatty Betty deals now, to the best Black Friday trainer deals to snap up quick, there’s huge deals to be had across the Internet – including big savings from sportswear brand Adidas.

Keen to invest in some new running trainers that’ll also work for home workouts, too? We don’t blame you. I’m a fitness writer, and the Ultraboosts are by far my favourite pair of trainers. They’re lightweight, spring and go the distance, and are great for running or home workouts – got to love an all-rounder.

While deals sitewide go up to 50%, on the Ultra’s, Adidas are offering up to 25% off sitewide at current, saving you a big £35. That may not sound like a lot, but look at it this way: it takes the Ultraboosts from £140, to £105. Now that’s a big difference.

Adidas UltraBoost DNA Shoes – was £139.95, now £104.97 (25% off)

Light, springy and functional, the UltraBoosts are a bestseller for a reason. Shop the DNA design, which comes in a white, black or grey colour way. View Deal Got a slightly bigger budget and keen to invest? There are slightly pricier Adidas UltraBoosts reduced which are totally worth the investment, too: Adidas UltraBoost 19 Shoes – was £159.95, now £127.96 (20% off)

One of their most popular styles ever, the UltraBoost 19 have seamless support and a 3D heel frame for optimal movement of your Achilles. Neat. View Deal They’re offering up to 50% off selected items right now, running until 11.59pm on Mon 30th November, so whether you’re treating yourself or buying for a loved one for Christmas, we’d advise snapping up the deals quick. Adidas PrimeBlue UltraBoost 20 Shoes – was £159.95, now £127.96 (20% off)

Available in ‘Dash Grey’, ‘True Orange’, and ‘Blue Spirit’… funky. View Deal At a glance, they’ve reduced over 9,000 items across the site, so it’s definitely worth having a browse if you’re into running or fitness generally.

Adidas UltraBoost 20 Shoes – was £159.95, now £127.96 (20% off)

We mean, look at the heel colour. Need we say more? If you’re not a fan of the pink, the 20’s come in – ahem – 20 different colours, so there’s plenty to choose from. View Deal

