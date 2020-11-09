These M&S glittery gin baubles are everything your Christmas tree needs

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Christmas is just 45 days away, and while we’re not quite sure just how it’s going to look in 2020 there are so many tasty treats on offer to spread a little festive cheer. There’s a two metre pig in blanket to sink your teeth into courtesy of Aldi, and even a pigs in blankets mayo from Sainsbury’s for those post-Christmas dinner sandwiches. Then, there’s an absolutely giant Ferrero Rocher dessert dome to satisfy your sweet cravings, and a Christmas Colin the Caterpillar to take pride of place on the table.

But what about your festive tipple? It seems that gin is making its stamp on the season this year, with the new shimmery gin range from Aldi and even the M&S light up snow globe gin that turns your boozy beverage into a glittering show.

And if you’re looking for some wonderfully fun Christmas tree decorations this year, then guess what? You can now get glittery gin baubles – and they look like an absolute treat.

The popular M&S Snow Globe Clementine Gin Liqueur has been transformed into cute tree baubles and merry Christmas, indeed.

The drink is sprinkled with sparkling 23-carat edible gold leaf, and each bauble has a small cork and gold cord so that you can hang them from your tree until the time comes to pour them into a glass with ice.

M&S said: ‘Following the huge popularity of the Light-up Glitter Globe Gin Liqueur – we have shrunk the Christmas must-have into bauble form – super cute!

‘At £12 for a pack of 3 – these stunning baubles will add that extra sparkle to your Christmas tree – containing 23-carat edible gold leaf and 5cl of the delicious clementine gin liqueur. The ideal gift for loved ones.’

They come in boxes of three, costing £12 per pack, so it’s time to stock up – and no, it’s not too early to start thinking about the Christmas decorations. Science says those that do are actually happier people, and to be honest, we all need a bit of cheer right now.

So what are you waiting for?

Brb, heading to M&S immediately…