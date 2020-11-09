Aldi is selling a two-metre long pig in blanket this year and it sounds delicious

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With Christmas just around the corner, supermarkets are launching their festive ranges and this year there are so many tasty treats on offer. For those with a sweet tooth, there’s the giant Ferrero Rocher dessert dome, and a Christmas Colin the Caterpillar. If you prefer something savoury, you’ll probably be tempted to try this rather unusual sounding pigs in blankets mayo. And if you want the perfect Christmas tipple, you’ll have your eyes on the M&S light up snow globe gin or the Aldi shimmery gin range.

But if you want something epic to show off as part of your festive spread, look no further than the Aldi two-metre pig in blanket.

Oh yes, the supermarket is selling the enormous roll of bacon and sausage goodness in time for the most wonderful time of the year.

It’s 6.5 feet of juicy British sourced sausage wrapped in crispy streaky bacon, a positively huge swirl that is perfect to tear and share or chop into mouth sized bites, and Aldi says it’s the longest in the UK.

It’s described as a ‘stunning 2-metre long centrepiece made with impeccably seasoned British pork and bacon’ which sounds delicious.

Released last year, it weighed a whopping 750g and Aldi said it was big enough for ten servings. That’s just guidance, though – pretty sure we could polish one of these off without any help because who doesn’t love this perfect porky Christmas snack?

If you want to get your hands on this extra special offering, it’ll set you back £4.99 and will hit shelves on December 3rd.

So what are you waiting for? Time to get ready – so mark your calendars, people!