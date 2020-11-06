Aldi’s new shimmery gins will get you in the Christmas spirit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Anyone who’s looking for a more grown-up spin on the Christmas countdown will be treating themselves to a wine and Prosecco advent calendar (alongside a cheese advent calendar, naturally), but if you prefer a gin tipple then a number of fun flavours have been released this year – from the Jaffa Cake gin to astrology gins that promise to match you with the best beverage for your star sign.

For something a little more festive, the M&S light up snow globe sparkly gin is also on offer.

Now, supermarket Aldi is also releasing their own shimmery gins for you to enjoy over the Christmas season and they look truly magical.

There are two flavours to try, the first being an icy blueberry gin liqueur. Made only in small batches, it is a combination of herbaceous sweet blueberry flavours with notes of aromatic, fresh peppermint. You can either enjoy it neat or with ice and tonic.

Then there’s the Northern Lights gin from their Infusions range, with rich flavours of dark fruits and a sweet, tart cranberry tang. It also boasts sloe berry and juniper flavours, and is recommended with a dash of Prosecco, or with some ice and a splash of tonic, plus a sprinkle of berries.

If you want to pick up a bottle, they’ll set you back £9.99 each and with Christmas just around the corner they’re going to fly off the shelves – so if you want to try them, you’d better be quick!

Brb, adding these to the Aldi shopping list…