Mother’s Day: food and drink gifts for her

From Fortnum and Mason teas to luxurious hampers and cheese boards here’s our guide to the best food and drink gifts for your stylish Mum.
Mother’s Day is fast approaching, falling this year on Sunday 14th March – yes, you have under a week to secure the perfect gift.
As we’ll all be celebrating virtually still this year why not treat her to a Mother’s Day hamper, a virtual gin tasting event or, one of our Mother’s Day gifts by post (hampers are always a great choice) which really say a big fat “THANK YOU” to the woman who gave you the gift of life.
That’s where we’re here to help! We’ve compiled the ultimate edit of gifts for her. From small businesses to designer brands we’ve made it all that easier for you to treat her to something extra special this year…
Fortnum & Mason, Mother’s Day tea, £14.95
Elevate your mum’s breakfast tea with this luxurious blend. Tea and toast has never sounded better.
Marks & Spencer, Italian wine duo, £25
Order one for her and one for you to enjoy via facetime this Mother’s Day.
Oliver Bonas, Dark chocolate and orange bar, £4.50
If the bar tastes as good as it looks Cadbury’s might be in trouble.
Peggy Porschen, Sweet treat box, £12
Did you know you can get London’s best cupcakes nationwide? You’re welcome.
Harvey Nichols, Mother’s Day hamper, £115
This might be our ultimate gift this Mother’s Day. Beautifully packaged in a branded hamper the curated collection is filled with affectionate touches and delightful delicacies from the moment she wakes until she goes to bed at night.
Biscuiteers, Mother’s Day tin, £39.95
These playful and delicious biscuits always put a smile on a loved one’s face.
Warner’s, Rhubarb gin, £27
Toast your mum with a glass of Warner’s signature rhubarb gin. Blended with botanicals handpicked from the brands local hedgerows it tastes like sunshine.
Paul, Hug in a box set, £29.95
All your mum wants is you but, if COVID is preventing that a delicious ‘hug in a box’ treat from Paul would be a welcome alternative.
Marcato, Atlas 150 pasta maker, £90
If you bonded over pasta making during one of the three lockdowns this Marcato pasta maker will really make her smile.
Marks & Spencer, Shortbread and roses gift set, £25
Is there anything yummier than M&S’ shortbread? She’ll tell you there isn’t.
Charbonnel et Walker, Sea salt caramel truffles 510g, £45.95
Elevate her go-to Charbonnel et Walker selection with this indulgent gift set.
Australian Food, Bill Granger, £20
Can’t make it to Granger and Co for brunch this year thanks to COVID. Don’t panic, thanks to Bill Granger’s book you can whip her up a breakfast, lunch and tea Aussie style.
Joanna Buchanan, Lucky charm cocktail picks, £71
The most playful addition to your cocktails these sweet charms will put a smile on her face every time she makes a margarita/cosmopolitan/manhattan.
Joe & Sephs, Popcorn gift box, £22
The perfect addition to your girls movie night. With strawberry cheesecake popcorn it’s certain to bring joy.