Mother’s Day: food and drink gifts for her

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From Fortnum and Mason teas to luxurious hampers and cheese boards here’s our guide to the best food and drink gifts for your stylish Mum.

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, falling this year on Sunday 14th March – yes, you have under a week to secure the perfect gift.

As we’ll all be celebrating virtually still this year why not treat her to a Mother’s Day hamper, a virtual gin tasting event or, one of our Mother’s Day gifts by post (hampers are always a great choice) which really say a big fat “THANK YOU” to the woman who gave you the gift of life.

That’s where we’re here to help! We’ve compiled the ultimate edit of gifts for her. From small businesses to designer brands we’ve made it all that easier for you to treat her to something extra special this year…