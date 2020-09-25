These limited edition Gin & Tonic crackers will make your Christmas very merry indeed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The weather is getting chillier, the evenings are getting darker and Halloween is just a few weeks away. But once you’ve played the Hocus Pocus board game 24 times, have used up all your autumnal Yankee Candles and worn your Disney Halloween jumper so much that it’s suddenly littered with holes, it’s time to get ready for Christmas.

Oh yes, December 25th is not as far away as you may think (only 90 days to go in fact) which means lots of festive food is coming our way. This year, there’s a giant Ferrero Rocher, impressive hampers and the first ever Lindt Christmas sharing tin.

So what about the beverages? There’s an amazing M&S snow globe gin, complete with sparkles and an LED light, and there’s bound to be a bottle or four of Prosecco in the fridge.

But how about making the merriest day of the year even merrier with Gin & Tonic crackers?

Ah, forget about the days when you’d find yourself winning the world’s smallest notebook or a curling foil fish. This very grown up twist on the Christmas staple is everything you need.

Double Dutch is selling a luxurious set of limited edition festive crackers, and each comes with a 150ml can of Double Dutch tonic water in a variety of flavours as well as a double shot (50ml) of gin from six popular distilleries.

Every one has been paired perfectly, whether you’re after a floral and delicate match or a fragrant combination.

The pairings include:

Whitley Neill Parma Violet Gin and Double Dutch Indian Tonic Water

The Lakes Elderflower Gin Liqueur and Double Dutch Cucumber & Watermelon Tonic Water

Edinburgh Gin Raspberry Gin Liqueur and Double Dutch Cranberry & Ginger Tonic Water

Warner’s Rhubarb Gin and Double Dutch Pomegranate & Basil Tonic Water

Sipsmith London Dry Gin and Double Dutch Indian Tonic Water

Amber Falls Orange Marmalade Gin and Double Cranberry & Ginger Tonic Water

They’ll be available for all gin lovers online for an at-home delivery from October 25th, and if you want to get your hands on a box, they’ll set you back £27.65 for six.

But be quick, because they’ll only be available while stocks last.