Aldi’s impressive Christmas hampers are back and there’s something for everyone

With less than 100 days until Christmas (93, in fact), it’s time to start preparing for the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, it’s a tad earlier than we usually would, but science says those who are ready in good time are actually happier. Plus, it’s been a bit of a wild year and we need something to look forward to.

And my, are there many things to look forward to already. From Aldi’s giant Ferrero Rocher, to the M&S light-up snow globe gin, to the beauty advent calendars and Disney Christmas jumpers, we’ll be getting our festive on ASAP.

But if there’s one thing that makes December 25th that bit more special, it’s a decadent hamper. Filled with sweet treats and biscuit bites and wine and preserves, they can often set you back hundreds to thousands of pounds and therefore might not always find themselves on your to-buy list.

However, Aldi is bringing back their popular – and rather huge – Christmas hampers, and there is something for every budget, whether you’re splashing the cash or looking for a steal.

There are seven to choose from, including a Vegan Hamper and a Chocolate Celebration Hamper, and each one is crammed to the brim with goodies with prices ranging from £19.99 to £99.99, with the promise that they are ‘filled with luxurious Christmas goodies including a number of brand new releases. These hampers are perfect for any budget and promise to be a gift to knock their stockings off this Christmas.’

So what can you expect?

The Christmas Favourite Hamper (£19.99) contains strawberry and Champagne preserves, florentines, a fruit cake, salted caramel truffles and a bottle of Argentinian Malbec.

The Chocolate Celebration Hamper (£29.99) is perfect for those with a sweet tooth, featuring florentines, Champagne truffles, hot chocolate stirrers and specially selected honeycomb.

The Afternoon Treats Selection Hamper (£29.99) is all about creating a tea-riffic Christmas, with stollen bits, shortbreads, a range of tea bags and coffee, fruit cake and a strawberry and Champagne preserve.

The Vegan Hamper (£29.99) is a wonderful choice, packed with gourmet gummies, cookies, organic chocolate, and a free-from Christmas pudding.

The Luxury Collection Hamper (£59.99) does exactly what it says on the tin – clotted cream fudge and bottles of wine, chocolate coated nuts, Christmas pudding and Champagne truffles. Delightful.

The Christmas Feast Hamper (£79.99) is full of festive bits, such as hand cooked crisps, Moser Roth winter desserts, fancy marmalade with dark rum and festive spices, Prosecco, crackers and a luxury cake. Yum.

The Ultimate Celebration Hamper (£99.99), the most expensive in the range, includes 25 products such as Champagne and Champagne truffles, an assortment of fine wines, a trio of chutney, shortbreads and a chocolate bombe.

They’re now available for pre-order, so if you want one – act quickly!