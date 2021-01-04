A giant chocolate Percy Pig is here and it’s the Easter treat we all need

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

While nobody could foresee how 2020 would unfold, one constant last year was Percy Pig. The popular pink snouted friendly face quite literally took over the shelves at M&S – from the Percy Pig celebration cake (which you probably won’t want to share) to Percy Pig Swiss rolls and mini bites.

Over the festive period, he even branched off into Christmas treats, be it Percy advent calendars and the tasty little mince pies.

And if that’s not enough, there’s a Percy Pig cocktail you can make at home and a tub of ice cream flavoured like the chewy guy himself.

Now it seems that the popular pig is starting 2021 with a bang. Enter: the gigantic, mouth watering chocolate Percy. Yum.

Newfoodsuk shared an image of the chocolate pig online, writing: ‘Giant Chocolate Percy Pig now available at @marksandspencer.’

With his signature sweet snout, a friendly wave and a healthy dollop of hundreds and thousands, we’re predicting that the chocolate Percy will be flying off the shelves.

M&S have released this heavenly addition ahead of Easter, and he is made entirely of chocolate. The dream.

It is currently being sold across stores nationwide, and will set you back just £10.

Now, whether or not you want to gift it to yourself or someone else is your call…