Percy Pig mince pies now exist and they’re the Christmas snacks we all need

Marks & Spencer are always coming through with the Percy Pig goods, whether its the Phizzy Chews, Percy Pig ice cream, or the Percy Pig advent calendar.

And that’s not all. One mastermind even created a Percy Pig cocktail that you can make from the comfort of your kitchen, and honestly it sounds delicious.

But how do you feel about a Percy Pig meets Christmas combo? Excited? Well then you’ll be pleased to know that the famous pig is getting festive by joining forces with the seasonal staple mince pie to create something truly wonderful.

That’s right. Percy Pig Mince Pies are now a thing, and ho-ho-honestly – we can’t wait to try them.

If you’re not keen on the traditional mince pie flavours, fear not. These are a combination of shortcrust pastry, filled with Percy Pig flavoured jam and topped with Percy flavoured sponge, Percy icing and, of course, a chewy of the main man himself.

Delicious.

They’re a cute and colourful and superbly sweet addition to your festive spread, so why wouldn’t you want to pick up a packet?

It’ll set you back just £2 for a pack of four, and whether you share them or not is completely up to you.

Luckily, you won’t have to wait until December to get your hands on them, either. They’re available in stores right now as part of their limited edition festive range.

And no, it’s not to early to start preparing for the most wonderful time of the year – we’ve got just 76 days left until December 25th.

So we’re totally here for getting the snacks in early.

Go, go, go!