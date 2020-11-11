A Percy Pig celebration cake now exists and it’s everything we didn’t know we needed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If there’s one positive to come out of 2020, it’s this: Percy Pig has been living his best life. The popular chewy has expanded his empire, becoming the face of Percy Pig mince pies, Percy Pig Phizzy Chews, a delicious Percy Pig cocktail, a Percy Pig Swiss roll and he even has his own advent calendar.

So you could say he’s absolutely smashing it.

And as if that wasn’t enough, M&S has now launched a Percy Pig Celebration Cake – and it is everything we never knew we needed.

Think a double layer of fluffy sponge, a healthy helping of sugary pink buttercream and a smooth layer of jam. Delish.

It’s also topped with the main man himself, so you get a number of the traditional chewies as well as the epic cake which is covered in pink icing and encased with lots of rainbow sprinkles.

Announcing the news on Instagram, M&S shared a photo of this sweet delight, writing: ‘If you thought we couldn’t top our Percy Pig mini bites announcement earlier in the week then think again, because we’re back, and this time we come with cake!

‘It’s bursting with fruity jam and Percy Pig flavour buttercream, finished with sprinkles and topped with Percy Pigs. You *could* wait for your next birthday to pick one up, but honestly, why would you?’

Agreed. There’s no time like the present.

At a bargain £12, there’s no reason not to pick up one (or two) the next time you head to M&S. It’s already available in stores, and believed to become available online soon.

We’re 100% sold.

Now pass the plates…