Aldi is now selling pigs in blankets snack boxes for anyone who can’t wait for Christmas

Whether you’re spending your evenings indoors watching your favourite films on Disney+, catching up on the best box sets ever or re-reading the Harry Potter series for the umpteenth time, there’s one thing that we all need when the working day is done and the evening rolls around: snacks.

With Easter just around the corner, lots of us are stocking up on Easter eggs – be it the classic chocolate kind or the solid cheese offerings. There are also Nandos PERi-PERi chicken crisps hitting supermarket shelves if you’re after something savoury and are missing your favourite chicken hotspot.

And now Aldi is coming through and upping their snack game.

If you can’t wait for Christmas for all of those delicious trimmings, the supermarket is now selling pigs in blankets snack boxes and it’s the treat we didn’t know we needed.

That’s right – the festive season might be months away, but you can now get some ready-to-eat mouthfuls – so there’s no need to wait around for them to cook, either.

The Aldi pigs in blankets are made with seasoned pork sausage infused with sage and black pepper, which are then hand-wrapped in smokey streaky bacon and they can be eaten cold or warmed up in the oven if that’s how you like them.

Just think – you can also add them to your Sunday roast with absolutely no fuss.

They are available across all Aldi’s UK stores now, and a packet of 12 will cost just £1.49.

Bargain!