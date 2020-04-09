A solid cheese Easter egg now exists and it sounds absolutely excellent

With Easter weekend fast approaching, many people will be turning to their favourite chocolate eggs. Whether you’re after a treat from this list of the best Easter eggs (which includes a solid chocolate Tetris egg and a very fancy gold one, FYI) or you are looking for a vegan Easter egg there’s something for everyone.

And for those who want a boozy egg treat there are also the Aldi alcoholic Easter eggs that may tickle your fancy – whether you prefer a gin tipple or something bubbly.

But if you’ve got more of a savoury tooth, how about swapping your traditional chocolate egg for something a bit cheesey?

Birmingham-based Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses now have a Cheester Egg Double Yolker – a duo pack of not one but two cheese eggs.

Each egg is 120g and there are two different flavours. There’s the Blacksticks Blue Cheester Egg which is recommended spread on something a little different…

The description reads: ‘Delicious and versatile, this egg will make a sensational centrepiece for your cheeseboard, a gift for the cheese lover, or simply spread on a hot cross bun!’

Interesting.

Then there’s the Cheesealicious Cheddar Cheester Egg, a solid cheddar egg which sounds, quite frankly, like an absolute delight.

The site says: ‘This most delicious cheddar cheester egg is the perfect surprise for your children’s Easter egg hunt, or on the Easter Sunday cheeseboard.’

Tasty.

The eggs can be bought individually for £4.50 each, and if you want the double pack it’ll set you back £8.

We’re sold.